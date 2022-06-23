News Top Stories

FG scouts for substantive accountant-general

The Federal Government has commenced search for a new Accountant-General of the Federation (AcGF) to replace Mr Idris Ahmed, whose tenure ended abruptly last month over N174 billion fraud, allegedly traced to him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a circular dated June 21, with reference number HCSF/PS/CMO/193/03, all accountants in the mainstream Federal Civil Service in the pool of Accountant- General of the Federation, who have attained the position of substantive director (Salary Grade 17) on or before 1st January, 2020, and are not retiring from the service earlier than 31st December 2024, have been asked to participate in the exercise.

The position of AcGF is currently being occupied in acting capacity by a Director, Mr Chukwunyere N Anamekwe. Findings revealed that government has set machinery in motion to employ a substantive head at the Treasury House, as approval to that effect had been given to the Head of Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan, by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The circular ruled out consideration of officers undergoing disciplinary proceedings. It said: “Following the approval of Mr President, the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation is commencing the process of the appointment of a substantive Accountant-General of the Federation from eligible directors (accountant) in the pool of Accountant- General of the Federation.

“Consequently, all Accountants in the mainstream Federal Civil Service in the pool of Accountant-General of the Federation who have attained the position of Substantive Director (Salary Grade 17) on or before 1st January 2020, and are not retiring from the service earlier than 31st December, 2024 are eligible to participate in the exercise.

“Officers undergoing disciplinary proceedings are however excluded from the exercise. Permanent secretaries are, therefore, requested to forward the following to facilitate the process: List of eligible directors on SGL. 17; confidential and personal files of all eligible directors; five copies of curriculum vital of each of the eligible directors; brief on each of the eligible directors in the attached format to be produced in Microsoft word and in both hard (5 copies) and soft copies.” The circular stated that all the required documents must get to the office of the Permanent Secretary, Career Management Office (CMO), Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation on or before 4:00pm on Wednesday July 6, 2022. It would be recalled that the suspended Accountant- General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, was granted bail earlier this month by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

 

