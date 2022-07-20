News Top Stories

FG secured $1.7bn arbitral award over missing crude, says NIMASA

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri Comment(0)

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has said the lawsuits it instituted on behalf of the Federal Government against the International Oil Companies (IOCs) over Nigeria’s stolen crude and unremitted funds have so far yielded over $1.69 billion arbitral award for Nigeria.

The agency in publication yesterday said the lawsuits were on the instructions Attorney General of Federation in 2013. The publication titled Senate Enquiries on NIMASA’s Payment of $ 5 million Legal Fee for $12billion Missing Crude Recoveries without Results said: “The agency is also aware that an arbitral award was also obtained against one of the oil companies in favour of the FGN (NNPC/ NPDC) in the sum of $1.69 billion as well as got recognition and enforcement order in the Judgment in favour of the FGN (NNPC/ NPD in Suit No. FHC/L/CS/947/2019 – Nigerian Petroleum Development Co. LTD V Atlantic Energy Drilling Concepts Nigeria Ltd & ANOR on the basis of KPMG forensic report.”

It further said in 2013, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice in a letter on November 29, 2013, conveyed to NIMASA the President’s approval dated November 19, 2013, for the engagement of technical experts and a legal team to provide intelligence gathering based tracking of Nigeria’s hydrocarbon and also recover revenue lost by the country. It said: “In furtherance of realizing the objective,the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice in that letter of November 29, 2013, conveyed to the Agency, the President’s approval of the appointment of a legal team, retained to provide legal services and representation for and in relation to the intelligence-based tracking and gathering of a global movement of Nigerian hydrocarbon and recovery of revenue lost by the Federal Government.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Oyo APC stronger together – Sunday Dare

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

…says stakeholders’ meeting, step in the right direction   Chief Sunday Dare, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development has said that the Oyo APC Stakeholders meeting held in Ibadan today, July 5, 2021 has unified the party more and this will make the party stronger.   The minister, who attended the meeting at the […]
News

APC: N100m nomination forms’ to access aspirant’s support base – Adighije

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Federal University of Lokoja, Kogi State, Senator Chris Adighije, has thrownhisweightbehindthe All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee(NWC) onthecost of the Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms of the party. According to him, the said cost of the forms is a measure to access the support base […]
News

Abiru announces N100m intervention loan for MSMEs in Lagos East

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Industries, Senator Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru, has announced the launching of a N100 million soft business loan support for trained Micro, Medium and Small Enterprises (MSMEs) in the Lagos East senatorial district for working capital, as well as asset finance for equipment acquisition at a highly subsidised interest rate. The N100 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica