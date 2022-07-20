FG secured $1.7bn arbitral award over missing crude, says NIMASA

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has said the lawsuits it instituted on behalf of the Federal Government against the International Oil Companies (IOCs) over Nigeria’s stolen crude and unremitted funds have so far yielded over $1.69 billion arbitral award for Nigeria.

The agency in publication yesterday said the lawsuits were on the instructions Attorney General of Federation in 2013. The publication titled Senate Enquiries on NIMASA’s Payment of $ 5 million Legal Fee for $12billion Missing Crude Recoveries without Results said: “The agency is also aware that an arbitral award was also obtained against one of the oil companies in favour of the FGN (NNPC/ NPDC) in the sum of $1.69 billion as well as got recognition and enforcement order in the Judgment in favour of the FGN (NNPC/ NPD in Suit No. FHC/L/CS/947/2019 – Nigerian Petroleum Development Co. LTD V Atlantic Energy Drilling Concepts Nigeria Ltd & ANOR on the basis of KPMG forensic report.”

It further said in 2013, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice in a letter on November 29, 2013, conveyed to NIMASA the President’s approval dated November 19, 2013, for the engagement of technical experts and a legal team to provide intelligence gathering based tracking of Nigeria’s hydrocarbon and also recover revenue lost by the country. It said: “In furtherance of realizing the objective,the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice in that letter of November 29, 2013, conveyed to the Agency, the President’s approval of the appointment of a legal team, retained to provide legal services and representation for and in relation to the intelligence-based tracking and gathering of a global movement of Nigerian hydrocarbon and recovery of revenue lost by the Federal Government.”

