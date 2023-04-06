News

FG secures $800m W’Bank facility to fund subsidy removal palliatives

Following the expected removal of the fuel subsidy by June this year, the Federal Government has disclosed that it has secured $800 million World Bank facility to fund planned palliatives for the vulnerable in the country.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, while responding to questions from news-men after the weekly Fed- eral Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa yesterday. According to her, the $800 million would be disbursed to about 50 million Nigerians, in the most vulnerable category in the country.

“The secondary question on exit of fuel subsidy, this is a commitment in the Petroleum Industry Act. There’s a provision that says that 18 months after the effectiveness of the PIA that all petroleum products must be deregulated, that 18 months takes us to June 2023.

“When we were working on the 2023 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and the Appropriation Act, we made that provision to enable us to exit fuel subsidies by June 2023. We’re on course, we’re having different stakeholder engagements, we’ve secured some funding from the World Bank, that is the first tranche of palliatives that will enable us to give cash transfers to the most vulnerable in our society that have now been registered in a national social register.

“Today that register has a list of 10 million households. 10 million households is equivalent to about 50 million Nigerians. “But we also have to raise more resources to enable us to do more than just the cash transfers and also in our engagements with the various stakeholders. The various kinds of tasks that we have go beyond the requirement of just giving cash transfers. Labour, for example, might be looking for mass transit for its members.

“So there are several things that we’re still planning and working on, some we can start executing quickly, some are more medium-term implementation,” she said.

The minister also dis- closed that the Council approved a total of N36.2 billion for the construction of Customs Barracks in the Aviation Village, Abuja and procurement of 192 units of operational vehicles for the Service.

According to her, N5.549 billion was approved for the construction of the two-bedroom units while the sum of N4.843 billion was okayed for the three-bedroom units. Another N16.125 billion was also approved for the purchase of 210 units of accommodation for the Customs officers at the Aviation Village by the Council while the procurement of the 192 Toyota vehicles was put at N16.126 billion. Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, also disclosed that the Council approved N277.57 billion as tax relief for BUA to construct and refurbish four roads totalling 283.9 kilometres in Kwara State.

