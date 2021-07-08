FG seeks autonomy for National Sports Commission

Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, Thursday made a strong case for an independent National Sports Commission (NSC), saying relative autonomy would enhance the capacity of the Commission to achieve its goals.

Dare stated this during a public hearing on two bills: National Sports Commission and the Bill for the Federal Sports University, Nkalagu, Ebonyi, organised by the Senate Committee on Sports and Youths Development.

The minister said that the sports commission must be restructured in a way that would make it capable of repositioning the sports agenda as captured in the National Sports Industry Policy (NSIP).

“As a ministry we have been working with critical stakeholders to deliver for our country a new sports industry policy, Christened the Nigerian Sports Industry Policy (NSIP). This we hope to change the scope of our fundamental sports development.

“It is our intent to build a business model around sports in Nigeria so that we can be on the same path like North America, Europe and other climes.

“We must set up a Commission that is contemporary, one that can develop our sports in a deliberate way and radically depart from what we have before.

“This is because we must depart from the narrow definition of the job description. Nigeria’s sport development can be driven by both private and government funds.

“We have successfully secured the reclassification of sports from being a mere recreation to business. Sports is now business in Nigeria. What remains is for a policy that will drive this process of business to be delivered and that policy is in its final stages,” he said.

The new sports industry policy, he said, will be anchored on: infrastructure, investment and incentive driven by the policy. Dare said that sports has become a big business and it is a prerequisite for any country that intends to develop its sport successfully and in a dynamic trajectory to fund it adequately.

