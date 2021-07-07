News

FG seeks CBN's special funding for workers' housing projects

The Federal Government through the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation (OHoSF), has disclosed plans to get the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) key into its mortgage financing for workers. The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, who disclosed this yesterday in Abuja, said the Federal Housing Loan Board needed a special funding intervention to be able to achieve the housing targets of workers. Yemi-Esan, who led other top officials to the inauguration of 18 units of two-bedroom block of flats consisting of four flats at Technocrats Estate, Mararaba, Nasarawa State for civil servants. She noted that special funding intervention was urgently required to tackle the poor financing of the Federal Integrated Staff Housing Programme (FISH).

