FG seeks collaboration to revive cotton industry

To revive and boost the cotton value chain and enhance the economic development of the country, the Federal Government has called for collaboration among stakeholders in the industry. Specifically, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mohammad Abubakar, expressed the commitment of the current administration to growing the agriculture sector, noting that collaboration was necessary to boost the cotton industry. According to a statement issued by Mr. Anibe Achimugu, the President, National Cotton Association of Nigeria (NACOTAN), in Abuja, recently, Abubakar made the call when members of the association paid him a courtesy visit.

The minister was quoted to have said: “I will want us to collaborate, because, the cotton industry needs to be resuscitated. This will go a long way to boost the economic development of the country. “My ministry, the various departments and the seed council will collaborate with you to bring this industry back to life to be vibrant and better than before.

“I know that if we are to propose the idea of the resuscitation of the cotton industry to the president, he will do something about it.” Earlier in his remarks, Achimugu said the association was at the ministry to intimate the minister about some emerging challenges confronting the cotton industry and solicit the support of the ministry. He expressed that the minister’s words became significant, not only in reviving the textile industries that had become moribund for decades, but in ensuring large scale cotton farming in Nigeria. Achimugu said: “It will be recalled that in the 1980s, Nigeria had about 170 textile companies, with each employing not less than between 3,000 and 15,000 persons.

“Presently, only seven textile companies are functioning below installed capacity, and reviving the remaining 160 companies will be the antidote that Nigeria needs to overcome her huge unemployment.” He noted that the Ministry of Agriculture was a critical bedrock to the Cotton, Textile and Garment (CTG) sector, adding that reviving the sector should start from the ministry. “This association is registered under the instrumentality of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 1997. Nigeria needs a revamp of the cotton industry, just to mention but a few of our challenges. “We feel that your ministry is the bedrock for raw material for the CTG sector; this industry was the second employer of labour next to public service.

