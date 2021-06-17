FG seeks powers to regulate social media, Internet broadcasts

The Federal Government, Wednesday, requested the House of Representatives to include Internet broadcasting under the control of the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC). The request was contained in the submission of the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, to the public hearing on a bill to amend the NBC Act organised by the joint House committees on information, ethics and values.

It is titled: “A bill for an Act to amend the National Broadcasting Act, Cap N11, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, to strengthen the Commission and make it more effective to regulate broadcasting in Nigeria, to provide for payment of all monies received by the Commission into the Federation Account in accordance with section 162 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 and encourage openness and favourable competition in the industry, and for related matters (HB)”.

The amendment bill, if passed into law, will require online broadcasting entities to obtain approval from the NBC before operating and they will also be mandated to act within the ambit of the Nigerian government. Recall that the Federal Government has currently banned microblogging platform, Twitter for deleting President Muhammadu Buhari’s tweets. The minister, in the memo, submitted that all online and Internet broadcasting entities should be included in section two (c) of the bill. He said section two proposes to give NBC the powers to “receive process and consider applications for the establishment, ownership of radio and television stations…” Mohammed said: “I want to add that Internet broadcasting and all online media should be included in the bill.”

Earlier in his opening remarks, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila tasked the committee members and stakeholders present to ensure that the proposed law does not infringe on the fundamental human rights of Nigerians. He said: “I say this to remind all the stakeholders, lawmakers and citizens, in this room that you have a tremendous responsibility to make sure that all the legislation that emerges from this process are of the highest quality, are in the best interest of the Nigerian people and do not impose liabilities on our people or create the conditions that will allow for infringements on the human rights of citizens.”

He said: “If these bills become law, the proposals contained therein will influence the creation of media content; they will determine the contact of advertising, regulate free speech and establish institutions that will impact our country for generations to come.” According to Gbajabiamila: “Public hearings, public policy dialogues and other such activities are an important part of the legislative process as they allow the elected representatives of the people to collaborate with the public in a joint effort at making laws for the good government of the country and the welfare of all our nation’s people.”

In his welcome remarks, Chairman of the committee, Hon. Olusegun Odebunmi (APC, Osun), said the public hearing was convened to allow citizens and stakeholders to review and contribute to draft bills currently under consideration in the House. But opposing the bill, the Executive Director of the Institute of Media and Societies, Mr. Akin Akingbulu, argued that the inclusion of online digital platforms would further stifle the civic space. “The inclusion of the following among categories of broadcasting services licences will be injurious to the civics space, freedom of expression and media freedom in Nigeria,” he said. According to him, the NBC Act fails to provide independence of the regulatory body recommending that section 23, which gives the information minister powers to participate in the making of regulations, should be expunged.

He submitted that the involvement of the minister will turn NBC into a tool for political interference. “The power to give directives to the Commission, vested in the Minister of Information in section six should be removed and replaced with powers which include policy formulation for the broadcasting sector, the negotiation of international agreements, notification of the policy direction of government and ensuring that the independence of the commission is protected at all times,” Mr Akingbulu argued. In his submission at the public hearing, the International Press Centre (IPC) and Centre for Media Law and Advocacy, in a joint presentation called for stronger independence of the regulator.

The Executive Director of IPC, Mr. Lanre Arogundade, who presented on behalf of the groups, said: “The conduct of the NBC overtime presents it as an extension of the office of the Minister of Information which rarely acts independently.” Other bills being considered by the House include “A bill for an act to repeal the National Film and Video Censor Board Act, Cap N.40 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and enact the National and Films Censorship classification and exhibition regulatory commission bill for classification of films, videos, works, musical videos and video games and for related matters”, “A bill for an Act to amend the Nigeria Press Council Act, Cap N.128 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 to remove bottlenecks affecting its performance and make the council in tune with current realities in regulating the press and for related matters.”

Like this: Like Loading...