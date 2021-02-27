Business

FG seeks private sector asset managers for InfraCorp

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri Comment(0)

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is seeking asset managers for the new $2.6 billion Infrastructure Development Corporation of Nigeria (InfraCorp) set up to develop the country’s crumbling transport networks and boost economic growth.

The asset managers will originate and manage infrastructure projects, generating return from investments, the bank said on Saturday. The deadline for submission of proposals is March 16.

Nigeria emerged out of economic recession in the fourth quarter of 2020, despite a contraction in the year as a whole. But growth is fragile as poor infrastructure has stymied the economy for decades, holding back the distribution of wealth in Africa’s biggest economy.

President Muhammadu Buhari approved the creation of InfraCorp in February to focus on infrastructure development, with a seed capital of N1 trillion ($2.6 billion).

The initial capital will come from the Central Bank, the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), and the Africa Finance Corporation, the CBN has said.

Economists say the poor state of Nigeria’s infrastructure has put at risk the Buhari government’s ambitions for turning the country into a manufacturing hub and growing the agriculture sector.

In 2017, the government set up the Development Bank of Nigeria to boost credit to small-scale businesses that make up almost of half of the economy.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Kenzo founder, Kenzo Takada, dies of COVID-19 aged 81

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Japanese fashion designer Kenzo Takada has died in Paris after contracting Covid-19, a spokesperson has announced. He was 81. Takada, known best by his first name, was the first designer from Japan to break into the city’s exclusive fashion milieu in the 1970s. His prêt-à-porter designs with their trademark profusion of bright colours, […]
Business

#EndSARS: Labour condemns FG’s approach to protests

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Following the brutal killings of unarmed protesters in Lagos and other parts of the country, organised labour under the auspices of National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas (NUPENG) workers as well as Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association (PEGASSAN) has condemned the situation, saying the unfortunate incident fell short of any acceptable minimum […]
Business

King Kicks sees a surge in demand during the pandemic

Posted on Author Reporter

  It is no secret that all global businesses have faced the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic and have taken a severe hit in terms of sales and profits. This has caused many of them to shut down and close business. However, some have been able to survive the pandemic. Here, we take a look […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica