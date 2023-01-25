Business

FG seeks professionalism in freight forwarding

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

The Federal Government has stressed need to promote professionalism, global best practices and development of capacity of freight forwarding practitioners in Nigeria. Freight forwarding is the coordination and shipment of goods from one place to another through a single or multiple carriers such as air, marine, rail or highway. The Minister of State for Transportation, Prince Ademola Adegoroye, said in Kano State that government had resolve to entrench effective and efficient freight forwarding system in the country.

He explained at the opening of the Kano Zonal Office of the Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN) that commissioning of the CRFFN’s Kano Zonal Office was in furtherance of government’s vision and determination to establish a smooth operating freight forwarding system in the country, noting that it would expand the participation of littoral and non-littoral states in maritime and general logistics. He noted that the CRFFN’s Kano Zonal office was to oversee the council’s affairs in all the 19 Northern states.

The council was established by the CRFFN Act No. 16, 2007; with the responsibility to, amongst other things, regulate and control the practice of freight forwarding in Nigeria and promote the highest standards of competence, practice and conduct among members of the profession. Adegoroye expressed optimism that the new office will further encourage safe, timely, sustainable and environmental movement of cargoes using the road and rail modes. He explained: “It will also help in expanding the list of certified freight forwarding professionals whose impact will be felt all over the country and beyond.”

He solicited the cooperation and support of the Kano State Government and other States in the zone for the CRFFN in all areas as may be required from time to time. Also, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Transportation, Dr. Magdalene Ajani noted that it was imperative to establish CRFFN’s Zonal offices across the country in order to ensure effective and efficient regulation and promotion of freight forwarding in the country.

The Registrar of CRFFN, Barr Sam Nwakohu, said that the construction of the Kano Zonal Office was informed by the need to bring the council closer to the grassroots adding that the CRFFN would not renege on its mandate of ensuring professionalism, promoting freight logistics efficiency and improving Nigeria’s ranking on the logistics performance index. Also, the minister added that the office would aid revenue generation for the government through the collection of Practioners Operating Fee (POF). Meanwhile, government has sought the cooperation of terminal operators for the implementation of Practitioners Operating Fee (POF) in the various terminals. Un 2022, it issued a two month ultimatum to terminal operators operating at the nation’s seaports to integrate the collection of the POF into their platforms or face sanctions. The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Dr. Magdalene Ajani said that two months was generous enough for terminal operators to do what they need to do adding that they had “a gentleman agreement” to that effect. Ajani noted that the ministry had engaged terminal operators, who had not either been fully compliant or non compliant with the collection of POF, saying it was precedent of exit of containers from the ports. She added that while some operators outrightly claimed that they didn’t know, some admitted that they knew and had integrated the fee into their system but were still trying to perfect the process.

 

Our Reporters

