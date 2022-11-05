News

FG seeks proper attention to rights, welfare, protection of Nigerian children

The Federal Government through the Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, has asked for proper attention to rights, welfare and protection of Nigerian children The minister said this when she led the National Child Rights Implementation Committee (NCRIC) to the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, in Abuja. Tallen expressed the belief that if the rights, welfare and protection of Nigerian children are mainstreamed into the course of administration and dispensation of justice it will go a long way in shaping the justice system in Nigeria. She seized the opportunity to reel out the achievements of the NCRIC, a body established in line with the provisions of the Child Rights Act (CRA) (2003) to initiate actions and programmes that will ensure the observance and popularisation of the rights and welfare of the child, to include passing the Child Rights Act of 2003

 

