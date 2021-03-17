FG seeks reduction in cement price

To curb the incessant building collapse in the country and expand development of housing infrastructure, the Federal Government has called for a reduction in price of cement by the manufactures. Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, made the call yesterday at the Lafarge Africa Plc second session of Concrete Ideas webinar series with the theme” Addressing the root cause of Building Collapse in Nigeria.”

The Concrete Ideas webinar is a quarterly platform that assembles both national and international stakeholders to discuss strategic and topical issues in the area of construction and other sections of its value chain. Adegbite, who commended Lafarge Africa for the sustainability of the programme, noted that the theme was apt following the rising incidence of buildings collapse being witnessed in the country.

“We need to bring down the price of cement in the country, it has become a cartel, whenever dollar goes up, cement which is being produced locally will also move in price, that’s why the issue of quackery has remain difficult to curb. Lafarge should help to spearhead the move for the reduction,” he said. Adegbite noted that Nigeria needed to expand spending on infrastructure particularly on housing development. He added that the industry should develop more strategies to reduce collapse of buildings, which is having a devastating impact on lives and the economy.

