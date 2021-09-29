News

FG seeks social protection policy to check poverty, says Osinbajo

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Vice President Yemu Osinbajo has told the United Nations that the implementation of social protection schemes couldbreak thecycle of poverty, give real access to jobs, economicopportunities, andimprovehumancapacity. Osinbajo made this submission yesterday at a virtual UN High Level Forum on jobs and social protection. In a statement by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, the Vice-President said Nigeria’s response to the fallouts of COVID-19 was guided by the conviction that social protection schemes were crucial, and could break the cycle of poverty, give real access to jobs and economic opportunities, improve human capacity and productivity.

He said the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) was aimed at restoring growth by mitigating the macroeconomic shocks, tackling the health challenge, averting business closures, protecting and creating jobs, protecting thepoor and vulnerablewhile repositioning theeconomyfor future resilience.

Our Reporters

