FG seeks support for N6bn water projects in Ogoniland

The Hydrocarbon Pollution and Remediation Project (HYPREP) has called on residents of Ogoniland in Rivers State to support the on-going execution of six water projects in the area. HYPREP’s Project Coordinator, Ferdinand Giadom, made the call in Alesa Eleme, Rivers State, during his inspection tour of the water projects yesterday.

The Minister of Environment, Dr Mohammed Abubakar, had in March 2021, flagged-off phase one of the project in four local government areas in Ogoniland – Eleme, Gokana, Khana and Tai. Giadom said the Federal Government had come up with a sustainable plan to ensure that the on-going water project served Ogoni people for decades to come. He said: “The reason for the project’s sustainability is that it is one thing to provide water and another for the water to subsist. “The essence of these is to look at a sustainability plan that would serve both the needs of the present generation and future generations of the Ogoni people.

“So, all hands must be on deck to install a system that will sustain the standard of potable water.” The project coordinator gave the assurance that all water facilities across the four local government areas would be of the same standard. “We will ensure that the quality of water is up to the standard of the World Health Organisation (WHO) drinking water limit, and that will be consistent in the future. “The future we are talking about is not five years or ten years, but maybe 20 years and far beyond that,” he added. Also speaking, a water governance expert in the inspection team, Prof. Johnson Otu, lauded the speed of the project and called for its sustenance.

 

