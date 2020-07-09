News

FG seeks World Bank’s support to crash out-of-school-children figure

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Federal Government has sought the support of the World Bank to reduce the number of out-of-school- children from 10 to 5 million by the year 2023. Speaking during a meeting with a delegation of the World Bank, Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, said a cardinal goal of the present administration was to ensure that every Nigerian child had access to qualitative education irrespective of their economic backgrounds. A statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja by Director, Press and Public Relations of the ministry, Mr. Ben Goong, quoted the Minister as saying that the Federal Government was keen on reducing the number in addition to improving the standard of education in the country.

The statement reads in part: “The ministry is currently working with the World Bank on projects aimed at encouraging children back to school, particularly in the area of increased enrollment of the girl-child. “Commending the bank on its commitment to the development of the nation’s educational sector, Adamu expressed government’s readiness for better interventions that would tackle obstacles to the eradication of the out-of-school children phenomenon.” The World Bank Director, Shubham Chawdry, who reiterated his organisation’s commitment towards improving Nigeria’s education sector, further pledged its readiness to render financial assistance on more projects aimed at fosterng the development of the nation’s educational system.

Chawdry, who led the World Bank delegation, stressed that education was a sure way of eliminating poverty. He noted that the bank would no longer dictate developmental projects, but leave the decision to governments as they were in the best position to ascertain the needs of their citizens.

