News

FG Sells NITEL /MTEL Property To Lagos Govt

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

The National Council on Privatisation, (NCP) has approved the sale of a NITEL/MTEL Property located at number 3-5, Moloney street, Tafawa Balewa Square, Onikan to the Lagos State government.

The property was one of those listed for sale by the Liquidator of NITEL/MTEL non-core assets at the cost of N2.5 billion only.

Meanwhile, the property is presently encumbered by the activities of illegal occupants and the Lagos State Government (LASG)has promised a harmless takeover of the property.

The Council chaired by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), granted the approval at its second meeting for 2023 held on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

It would be recalled that NITEL was incorporated in 1984 but formally commenced operations in 1985 and was jointly owned by the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) with a 93.3% share and First Bank of Nigeria Plc (FBN) with 6.7%.

However, MTEL was established in 1996 out of NITEL to provide cellular services. It started a General System for Mobile communication (GSM) in March 2003 after NITEL transferred its GSM licence it acquired when the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) first auctioned Digital Mobile Licences in February 2001.

The National Council on Privatisation (NCP), at its meeting on February 27, 2012, approved the privatisation of Nigerian Telecommunications Plc (NITEL) and Nigerian Mobile Telecommunication (MTEL) through “guided liquidation”.

The strategy was adopted by the Council after due consideration of other options and considering the previous failed attempts to privatise NITEL and MTEL through Strategic Core Investor Sales and Negotiated Sale strategies and the huge liabilities to creditors to the tune of over N300 billion.

Under the guided liquidation strategy, all the core assets and business undertakings of NITEL and MTEL were to be sold as single or multiple lots to a qualified bidder by the Liquidator under the general guidance of the National Council on Privatisation.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News

Court orders FG to pay Bayelsa govt $951m accrued revenue sum

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday ordered the Federal Government to pay $951 million being the 13 per cent derivative sum due as arrears of revenue and payable to the Bayelsa State government.   The state government had, through a suit by its  counsel, Ken Njemanze (SAN), urged the court to compel the […]
News

431 patients discharged in 24 hours as Nigeria’s COVID-19 recovery toll exceeds 8,000

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria recorded a significant increase in its COVID-19 recovery toll on Friday as 431 people were discharged within 24 hours. This is the highest number of recoveries recorded in a single count since the country confirmed its index case on February 27, 2020. Also, according to the update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease […]
News

EdoJobs boosts tech education, donates laboratories

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Edo State Skills Development Agency, Edo- Jobs, has donated laboratory equipment to secondary schools that emerged winners of science quiz competition for government-owned senior secondary schools in the state. Addressing journalists after presenting the equipment to the schools, Permanent Secretary, Edo State Ministry of Science and Technology, Mrs. Birgitta Eno Okodugha, said the donation […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica