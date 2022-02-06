FG: SEPCOL’s oil field fire totally extinguished

The Federal Government through Minister of State for the Environment, Chief Sharon Ikeazor has announced that the recent fire incident at Ukpokiti Oil Field, involving the Floating Production Storage and Offtake of Shebah Exploration and Production Company Limited (SEPCOL), has been ‘totally’ extinguished.

Ikeazor in a press release signed by Saghir el Mohammed, Director Press

Federal Ministry of Environment Sunday further assured that the National Oil Spill Detection Response Agency (NOSDRA), the scheduled agency under her ministry, will go for overflight on Sunday and Monday to monitor the situation of crude spill in the sea.

She noted that the overflight operation will be sustained in the weeks ahead, until whatever remnants of oil in the FPSO is evacuated and measures evolved to forestall a recurrence of such kind of incident.

Recalled that Ikeazor in a statement on Friday, assured that necessary efforts are being made to ensure the fire incident at Ukpokiti Oil Field is contained, after a fire engulfed a floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel named ‘Trinity Spirit’ in the early hours of Wednesday.

In a recent update, Ikeazor said the fire incident at the oil field was eventually contained on the evening of Thursday, February 3, 2022.

She made this known after receiving an update from the Director General of NOSDRA, saying a ‘joint investigation’ operation was conducted at the incident area on Saturday.

She equally said NOSDRA had an overflight on the incident area last Friday, to ascertain from the air what the surrounding conditions were, after extinguishing the fire.

The minister said investigation visit to the incident area, as well as the FPSO, was undertaken on Saturday by NOSDRA, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), the Ondo State Ministry of Environment, Representatives of Communities proximate to the Area and staff of Shebah Exploration and Production Company Limited

