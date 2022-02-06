News

FG: SEPCOL’s oil field fire totally extinguished

Posted on Author Deborah Ocheni, Abuja Comment(0)

The Federal Government through Minister of State for the Environment, Chief Sharon Ikeazor has announced that the recent fire incident at Ukpokiti Oil Field, involving the Floating Production Storage and Offtake of Shebah Exploration and Production Company Limited (SEPCOL), has been ‘totally’ extinguished.

Ikeazor in a press release signed by Saghir el Mohammed, Director Press
Federal Ministry of Environment Sunday further assured that the National Oil Spill Detection Response Agency (NOSDRA), the scheduled agency under her ministry, will go for overflight on Sunday and Monday to monitor the situation of crude spill in the sea.

She noted that the overflight operation will be sustained in the weeks ahead, until whatever remnants of oil in the FPSO is evacuated and measures evolved to forestall a recurrence of such kind of incident.

Recalled that Ikeazor in a statement on Friday, assured that necessary efforts are being made to ensure the fire incident at Ukpokiti Oil Field is contained, after a fire engulfed a floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel named ‘Trinity Spirit’ in the early hours of Wednesday.

In a recent update, Ikeazor said the fire incident at the oil field was eventually contained on the evening of Thursday, February 3, 2022.

She made this known after receiving an update from the Director General of NOSDRA, saying a ‘joint investigation’ operation was conducted at the incident area on Saturday.

She equally said NOSDRA had an overflight on the incident area last Friday, to ascertain from the air what the surrounding conditions were, after extinguishing the fire.

The minister said investigation visit to the incident area, as well as the FPSO, was undertaken on Saturday by NOSDRA, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), the Ondo State Ministry of Environment, Representatives of Communities proximate to the Area and staff of Shebah Exploration and Production Company Limited

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

N100bn debt: Minister decries lottery operators’ non-remittance of revenue

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

The Federal Government has slammed lottery operators nationwide for their continued failure to remit appropriate revenue to the National Lottery Trust Fund, as required by extant rules. Saturday Telegraph gathered that the government had been working with all stakeholder to ensure that all debts owed by the lottery operators were recovered. The Minister of Special […]
News Top Stories

MAGU TO REMAIN IN DETENTION

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Tunde Oyesina and Daniel Atori

‘…until panel completes probe’ Presidency approves suspension, replacement There seems to be no respite in sight for the embattled former Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, as Presidency sources yesterday informed Saturday Telegraph that the suspended anti-graft boss would have to remain in detention, pending the completion of the […]
News

Tanzania polls: Opposition leader, Lissu, rejects results

Posted on Author Reporter

Tanzania’s main opposition presidential candidate has said he will not accept the result of Wednesday’s election because of voting irregularities. “Whatever happened yesterday was not an election,” Tundu Lissu told journalists in the main city Dar es Salaam. Responding to earlier criticisms, the electoral commission said on Wednesday that the accusations were unfounded, reports the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica