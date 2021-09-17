FG set for $6.2bn Eurobonds to finance budget

The Federal Government is set to approach international capital market to raise between $3 billion and $6.2 billion Eurobond. The Debt Management Office (DMO), which confirmed the plan on Wednesday in a statement, explained that the gesture ws in line with the provision of external borrowing contained in the 2021 Appropriation Act.

The ddbt agency said all necessary statutory approvals had been received for the purpose of implementing new external borrowing in the 2021 Appropriation Act. The proceed would be be deployed to financing various projects captured in 2021 Appropriation Act. The last time Nigeria accessed the ICM was November 2018. To this end, DMO said virtual meetings with investors had been scheduled for September 17 and September 20, 2021.

"In order to avail local investors the opportunity to invest in the Eurobonds, meetings will also be held with local investors. This is the first time local investors will be included in the road shows, and this is one of the reasons a Nigerian book runner (Chapel Hill Denham Advisory Services Ltd) was appointed as one of the transaction advisers.

