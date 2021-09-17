News

FG set for $6.2bn Eurobonds to finance budget

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

The Federal Government is set to approach international capital market to raise between $3 billion and $6.2 billion Eurobond. The Debt Management Office (DMO), which confirmed the plan on Wednesday in a statement, explained that the gesture ws in line with the provision of external borrowing contained in the 2021 Appropriation Act.

The ddbt agency said all necessary statutory approvals had been received for the purpose of implementing new external borrowing in the 2021 Appropriation Act. The proceed would be be deployed to financing various projects captured in 2021 Appropriation Act. The last time Nigeria accessed the ICM was November 2018. To this end, DMO said virtual meetings with investors had been scheduled for September 17 and September 20, 2021.

“In order to avail local investors the opportunity to invest in the Eurobonds, meetings will also be held with local investors. This is the first time local investors will be included in the road shows, and this is one of the reasons a Nigerian book runner (Chapel Hill Denham Advisory Services Ltd) was appointed as one of the transaction advisers. “Through the Eurobond issuance, Nigeria is expected to raise up to $3 billion but no more than $6.2 billion. The issuance for which all statutory approvals have

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Airboy’s “Dance” soars as video hits over 2M views

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Barely two weeks after Nigerian music star, Airboy, launched the contest for his latest Amapiano song titled “Dance”, it has become a runaway success.       With ladies, both young and old, taking a fancy to the soulful tune, the cumulative views from the official video of the song as well as many submitted […]
News

Spotify launches free data saver mode in Nigeria

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

Determined to give music lovers in Nigeria access to more music, Spotify has launched free data saver mode in the country. The company said music should be accessible to everyone, anytime and anywhere they are. Spotify in a statement yesterday said the Data Saver Mode would optimise the listening experience of music fans. “Spotify’s Data […]

Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru
News

Plane crash: CAN, YOWICAN declare 3-day mourning for COAS, others

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

…describe military crashes as national emergency   The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has urged all Nigerians to join in its three-day fast, starting on May 28, to seek God’s mercy over deaths in the country.   This came as the Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) has begun a three-day national mourning […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica