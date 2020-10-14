Sports

FG Set to Honour 60 Sports ICONS

All is now set to honour 60 Nigerian sports icons and personalities that have won laurels for Nigeria and those that have made meaningful impact on sports development in the last sixty years . The event is part of activities organised by the Federal government to celebrate Nigeria’s Diamond jubilee .

Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr. Sunday Dare while receiving the Report of the Committee set up to collate the votes by Nigerians for the 60 awardees said the event was initiated to reward excellence and hard work. “We initiated this award because of the need to reward our heroes and heroines who have sweated to put the name of Nigeria on the world map.

Unfortunately most of these patriots have died, but we are also consoled that many of them are still alive. “Another import of the award is that it will encourage the younger athletes and indeed Nigerians in other fields to always give their best to the country, knowing that their efforts would be appreciated by the country”. The Minister appealed to other deserving awardees who may not have been voted for in the first edition to be patient, assuring that they could also be rewarded in subsequent editions.

“I appreciate the effort the collation committee at arriving at these 60 names because the truth is that there are so many more deserving Nigerians but for the fact that we wanted to restrict the number to 60 to commemorate the Diamond jubilee of our country”. Dare stated

Sports

Bruno Fernandes voted Man United’s Player of the Year

Posted on Author Reporter

  Bruno Fernandes has been crowned as the winner of the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award for 2019/20, following a brilliant start to his Manchester United career. Thousands of fans voted in our Official App to determine the victor, and they decided in favour of the Portuguese playmaker, who just edged out Anthony Martial, […]
Sports

Musa on his way out of Saudi Arabian club

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson

The big poser in Saudi Arabia is whether Ahmed Musa will see through his contract at deposed champions Al Nassr following the marque signing of Argentina star Gonzalo Martinez for 18 million Euros. Martinez will join Al Nassr from Serie A club Atalanta in the new season after he netted four goals and provided three […]
Sports

New English Premier League season to kickoff Sept 12

Posted on Author Reporter

  The 2020-21 English Premier League season will begin on September 12 and the final round of matches will be held on May 23, the league has announced. The new season, originally scheduled to begin on August 8, has been delayed this year after the Premier League suspended the 2019-20 season for three months due […]

