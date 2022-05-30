Sports

FG set to inaugurate Basketball IMC

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

The Federal Government will this week inaugurate the members of the Interim Management Committee formed to oversee the affairs of basketball in the country in the next two years after the government pulled the country out of international basketball.

 

It would be recalled that the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development recently announced that following the recent directives of President Muhammadu Buhari on the state of basketball in the country and its withdrawal from all International basketball competitions for the next two years, the Federal Government, through the ministry announced the members of the Interim Management  Committee (IMC) to oversee the development of the sport in Nigeria.

 

Dr. Henry Nzekwu, Mr. Udon Ubon Humapwa, Mr. Frank Jitubhoh, Zenith Bank – Representative, Prof. Adamu Ahmed, Mr. Peter Nelson, Group Captain Rahinatu Garba, Aderemi Adewunmi, Oluchi Nzekwe and Sani Adio (SAN), were the members of the committee.

 

It was also revealed that the Committee is to draw up programmes that will revamp basketball from the grassroots in Nigeria, revive its moribund domestic leagues and attract corporate sponsors for the development of the game.

 

The investigation by our correspondent revealed that the IMC would be inaugurated on Wednesday in Abuja as the letters of engagement for all members are ready.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

F’Eagles target regional trophy

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…seek Squirrels’ cap to attain glory Nigeria and neighbours Benin Republic, both already qualified for the 17th Africa U-20 Cup of Nations Egypt 2023, will slug it out on Friday to determine which of the two teams is the best U-20 squad in the West African Football Union B zone. Like Nigeria, Benin Republic emerged […]
Sports

Algerian journalists vow to stay on despite knife attack

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Algerian journalists who suffered a knife attack in Douala on the opening day of the Africa Cup of Nations want to carry on their coverage in Cameroon. Mehdi Dahak, who owns an Algerian football website, says one colleague needed hospital treatment after suffering two “deep wounds” while he himself was cut in the face. […]
Sports

Adetula chairs Ondo Teqball Federation

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigeria Teqball Federation (NIGTEQ) has appointed OluPhemmy Adetula, as the Chairman of the Ondo State Teqball Association. Adetula who also doubles as the Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Olympic Committee will oversee the establishment and development of Teqball in Ondo state. In a letter signed by the General Secretary, Nigeria Teqball Federation, Ndudi E. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica