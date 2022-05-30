FG set to inaugurate Basketball IMC

The Federal Government will this week inaugurate the members of the Interim Management Committee formed to oversee the affairs of basketball in the country in the next two years after the government pulled the country out of international basketball.

It would be recalled that the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development recently announced that following the recent directives of President Muhammadu Buhari on the state of basketball in the country and its withdrawal from all International basketball competitions for the next two years, the Federal Government, through the ministry announced the members of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) to oversee the development of the sport in Nigeria.

Dr. Henry Nzekwu, Mr. Udon Ubon Humapwa, Mr. Frank Jitubhoh, Zenith Bank – Representative, Prof. Adamu Ahmed, Mr. Peter Nelson, Group Captain Rahinatu Garba, Aderemi Adewunmi, Oluchi Nzekwe and Sani Adio (SAN), were the members of the committee.

It was also revealed that the Committee is to draw up programmes that will revamp basketball from the grassroots in Nigeria, revive its moribund domestic leagues and attract corporate sponsors for the development of the game.

The investigation by our correspondent revealed that the IMC would be inaugurated on Wednesday in Abuja as the letters of engagement for all members are ready.

