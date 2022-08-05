FG set to make insurance compulsory for MDAs

The Federal Government is working on a circular that will enforce compulsory insurance policy in the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs). Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, gave the hint in Abuja yesterday when received the governing board of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM). The insurance sector regulator has consistently advocated for compulsory insurance of government assets. Represented by the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office (GSO) Dr. Maurice Mbaeri, Mustapha asked NAICOM to come up with a draft document of what they want the circular to contain to guide his office in properly articulating the circular.

