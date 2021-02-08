FG set to perform groundbreaking of Kano-Maradi rail project

President Muhammadu Buhari will tomorrow perform groundbreaking of Kano- Maradi rail line to commence the 284km standard gauge rail project by a Portuguese firm Messrs Mota-Engil Nigeria Ltd.

According to a statement by Taiye Elebiyo- Edeni, Media Assistant to the Honourable Minister of Transport, the Minister, Chibuike Amaechi, said that the Kano-Maradi line was crucial to the overall railway development in Nigeria and the sub -region.

Amaechi said that when completed, it would represent the last section of the corridor connecting Lagos- Kano and subsequently to the Republic of Niger through the border town of Maradi.

The project which is a standard gauge railway line of about 284km would traverse Kano-Dambatta- Kazaure-Daura-Mashi- Katsina-Jibiya-Maradi in Niger Republic.

According to the statement, the line has been designed to pass close to major cities, town and villages without dividing them to facilitate public transportation and to stimulate the development of the agricultural economy and manufacturing industries along the corridor as well reduce the cost development.

It reads: “The project is planned to have a total of 15 stations including Maradi which comprises 2 main stations in Kano and Katsina, 3 medium stations in Kazaure, Daura and Jibiya, 3 small stations in Shagalle, Dambatta and Mashi, with other Halt stations at the Airport, Kunya Dube,Muduru, Daddara, Anoal Mata and Maradi.

“The rail line which has a branch line to Kano-Dutse is important because of it potential in harnessing raw materials and agro products along the corridor.

“The project when completed will serve domestic industries and play the role of a viable transportation backbone, linking countries in the West Africa sub-region starting with the neighbouring Niger Republic for their import and export logistics chain.

“In the process, the volume of trade in the coun try will increase while promoting the realisation of Nigeria’s interest on the Africa Free Trade Single Market Area formulation.

“The railway will account for average freight carriage forecast of 1,043,980.5 tons annually in the first 10years of operation within its short corridor and a forecast of average passenger traffic of 3,543,637.9 annually within the same period.”

