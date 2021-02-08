News

FG set to perform groundbreaking of Kano-Maradi rail project

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari will tomorrow perform groundbreaking of Kano- Maradi rail line to commence the 284km standard gauge rail project by a Portuguese firm Messrs Mota-Engil Nigeria Ltd.

 

According to a statement by Taiye Elebiyo- Edeni, Media Assistant to the Honourable Minister of Transport, the Minister, Chibuike Amaechi, said that the Kano-Maradi line was crucial to the overall railway development in Nigeria and the sub -region.

 

Amaechi said that when completed, it would represent the last section of the corridor connecting Lagos- Kano and subsequently to the Republic of Niger through the border town of Maradi.

 

The project which is a standard gauge railway line of about 284km would traverse Kano-Dambatta- Kazaure-Daura-Mashi- Katsina-Jibiya-Maradi in Niger Republic.

 

According to the statement, the line has been designed to pass close to major cities, town and villages without dividing them to facilitate public transportation and to stimulate the development of the agricultural economy and manufacturing industries along the corridor as well reduce the cost development.

 

It reads: “The project  is planned to have a total of 15 stations including Maradi which comprises 2 main stations in Kano and Katsina, 3 medium stations in Kazaure, Daura and Jibiya, 3 small stations in Shagalle, Dambatta and Mashi, with other Halt stations at the Airport, Kunya Dube,Muduru, Daddara, Anoal Mata and Maradi.

 

“The rail line which has a branch line to Kano-Dutse is important because of it potential in harnessing raw materials and agro products along the corridor.

 

“The project when completed will serve domestic industries and play the role of a viable transportation backbone, linking countries in the West Africa sub-region starting with the neighbouring Niger Republic for their import and export logistics chain.

 

“In the process, the volume of trade in the coun try will increase while promoting the realisation of Nigeria’s interest on the Africa Free Trade Single Market Area formulation.

 

“The railway will account for average freight carriage forecast of 1,043,980.5 tons annually in the first 10years of operation within its short corridor and a forecast of average passenger traffic of 3,543,637.9 annually within the same period.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Enugu Commissioner of Land Denies Allegations of Forgery, Challenges Private Firm

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  Enugu State Commissioner of Land and Urban Development, Hon. Dr. Victor Nnam has described an allegation of forgery against him as false, claiming the records on ground show adherence to due process.     He had been accused by Private Estates International West Africa Limited of being culpable in the revocation of the titles […]
News

Enugu reopens tertiary institutions

Posted on Author Enugu State

Government has directed all state and private tertiary institutions in the state to reopen from October 12, 2020. The directive was contained in a statement by the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Uche Eze.   The statement disclosed that the decision was taken “following the consensus reached with the management of tertiary institutions in Enugu State […]
News Top Stories

IMF reserve: Buhari calls for reallocation of $204bn

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…backs debt relief for developing countries President presents 2021 budget next week President Muhammadu Buhari has called for the reallocation of the unused $204 who represented the president at the virtual highlevel meeting of Heads of State and Government on financing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in the era of COVID- 19 and beyond. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica