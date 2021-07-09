FG set to recover N37bn owed by airlines operators

…tasks Arik, Bi-Courtney over N27bn debt

…reassures on national carrier launch

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has said that the Federal Government will soon go after airline operators to recover the N37 billion owed its agencies. The minister said this yesterday at the ministerial press briefing organised by the Presidential Com-munication Team in the Presidential Villa. According to him, the debts are owed to parastatals including Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) among others. Listed as major debtors to the government were Arik Air and Bi-Courtney. He disclosed that while Arik Air owed between N13 billion and N14 billion, Bi

Courtney owed N14 billion. Sirika also explained that the controversial N5 billion released by the government to cushion the effects of the coronavirus pandemic in the aviation sector was disbursed to the stakeholders. He said: “In fact, the service providers in our system, FAAN, NAMA, said these guys are owing us, we should take the money from the money being given as palliative.

“We said no but the intent of President Buhari is to ensure that we cushioned the effect on businesses. Let us find a way of surviving, and let them take the money. So, we would have taken the money and leave them with nothing. “If you’re owing government, you are owing FAAN, the Bi-Courtney is owing about N14 billion as at the last count.

It has not paid a single dime since the time he started to run the terminal building. And we have not ceased giving him electricity, water, fire cover, and so on and so forth. He hasn’t paid a dime for 13 years. “And if we go to shut his doors, media, of course, and Nigerian people will say we’re killing businesses but he is killing our services too, because we have to have that money to provide for that toilet that you’re using in Lagos airport. Most of these are living by their IGRs and so, we need the money but we will go after the money.” Recalling how Bi-Courtney obtained the contract to build Lagos Terminal, he said: “They built it not in the original location that we gave. They moved to another location. They also annexed what is not part of the agreement, like the car park and the school and so on and start to build hotel, which is not part of the agreement. But that’s another issue.

“So they produced a terminal. But when you produce terminal, you should be paying the agreed money back to government over time to a point where you will return the terminal building. In this case, it was supposed to be 12 years; because he didn’t do anything ab-initio. After two years of doing nothing, he now quickly built and then already 2, 3, 4 years had gone from 12 years. “He went for a review. Mind you, there is no ICRC (Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission). So, there is no regulator. He went to government to review it from 12 years to 15 years, to 20 years, to 25 years, to 30 years, to 33 years. And we met it that way.

“And over the last 13 years, he has not paid FAAN or any agency a single dime for operating that terminal till today. “So, he ought to be paying so the over 25 years we would have made money out of it. He would have made his own money and you hand over the building back to us. “Well, I have to go into the books to know the numbers that was agreed. So, it happened like that because there is no institutional framework. There is no legal framework to deliver concession. Today in Nigeria, there is ICRC that will guide this concession and we will make money from day one.

“The BPE is selling off government properties. But concession is that of the ICRC, which is established by law, and we’re using ICRC to do our own.” Responding to a question on what the government was doing to check incidences of delayed/ cancelled flights by operators, Sirika said sanctions were already in place but not really being enforced because not many people were aware. On what the government was doing to bring down high airfare charged by airline operators, the minister said President Muhamnadu Buhari’s administration was investing in infrastructure in the aviation sector in order to attract investors and encourage competition. With competition and open options to the people, Sirika reasoned that operators would be forced to cut their airfares. The minister also disclosed that the process for the launch of a national carrier was in top gear, reiterating that the company would commence operations by next year.

