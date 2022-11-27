FG set to revamp paper industries in Nigeria

Minister of Industry Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo has said that the Federal Government is set to revamp the nation’s moribund paper industries to encourage the strategic developments of the sector.

This he said the FG is doing by taking steps to create an enabling environment for new companies to emerge through formulating of a policy for the pulp, paper and paper products and packaging sector.

He made this known during the week during the opening ceremony of the 9th edition of Propak West Africa 2020, held at the Landmark Centre, Lagos.

Adebayo, who was represented by the Deputy Director in the Ministry Mrs. Abosede Ajayi-Ade, said the graphic and printing industry, all over the world is a critical vehicle for socio – economic development because it is worth hundreds of billions of US dollars and still on the increase.

He said: “It is still on the increase because it is an industry that is interconnected with other industries; it partners other sectors, services industries. The Graphic and Printing Industry in Nigeria is not an exception because it employs thousands along its value chain and for it to rise above the challenges bedeviling the sector and continue to contribute to enormously to the economy of the nation.

“The Nigeria graphic industry must rise to the occasion to be globally competitive considering the new initiatives being implemented in the fraphic and printing industry globally causing major changes in activities and processes that are environmentally friendly and also bearing in mind, the advent of the Africa Continental Trade Agreement (AfCTA) and the huge market potential it presents.”

The ministry, he continued: “In a bid to revamp the industry has created the Pulp, Paper and Wood Division under the Industrial Development Department in the ministry as a means of articulating policies and programmes to accelerate developments. It was in line with this that the First International Paper Summit was held in collaboration with the Chartered Institute of Professional Printers of Nigeria and the Manufacturing Association of Nigeria in Abuja last month.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...