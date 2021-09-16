FG set to review guidelines on DTA, estacode

The Federal Government is set to review financial regulations guiding Duty Tour Allowance (DTA), estacode, repatriation allowance and overtime allowance in the public service. This is with a view to recommending additional sanctions against any one who flouts the rules.

The review, which has been approved by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, is meant to bring the financial regulations up to tune with current realities and best practices, a statement issued by Office of the Accountant General of the Federation said. Sequel to the minister’s approval, the Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, FCNA, inaugurated an interministerial committee to review the financial regulations. Speaking at the inauguration, the Accountant General of the Federation said it became imperative to carry out the review as the current financial regulations, which came into effect in 2009, was no longer relevant and useful in driving the public financial management reforms of the government.

Idris, while reaffirming that the review underscored government’s effort at entrenching probity, accountability and transparency in the management of public financial resources, urged the committee to consult widely and come up with financial regulations that will stand the test of time.

He advised the committe to ensure that the review captured the public finance managememt reforms of the Federal Government, taking into consideration the various extant circulars. The committee, he said, should as well consider, review and recommend appropriate threshold in respect of loss of cash and stores, in line with present realities. The Accountant General further charged the committe to “consider, review and recommend appropriate duty tour allowance, estacode alowance, repatriation allowance and overtime allownace; consider, review and recommend appropriate imprest amount for relevant public servant and political office holders; consider, review and recommend additional sanctions against infractions of the financial regulations and other extant rules.”

