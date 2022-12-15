FG set to review whistle-blower policy in line with Evidence Act

The Federal Government is proposing a new whistleblower bill, which must align with the Evidence Act in order to strengthen its fight against corruption and also enable protection of people that provide information for use by government. The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, disclosed this yesterday on behalf of the Head of Service to the Government of the Federation (HoCSF), Folashade Yemi-Esan, after the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting chaired by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo. The minister, who noted that the whistle blower policy had begun to lose momentum, said that her office presented a memo for its review.

“We noticed that the whistle-blower policy response has lost momentum. We embarked on engagements in the six geo-political zones and one of the main outcomes that we found is that people are concerned about their safety as a result of providing information. So, this bill is critical to ensure the effectiveness of the retention of the whistle policy,” she stressed.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) also approved the sum of N9.24 billion for the payment of annual life insurance premium for government workers between 2022 and 2023. Zainab also told the media that the Council approved the sum of N689,722,681.30 for design, construction and supply of nine Ballistic Riverian assault boats and nine patrol boats with all associated accessories in favour of Messrs Sewa West Africa Limited in the sum of N689,722,681.30, inclusive of 7.5 per cent VAT for the Nigerian Customs Service.

The minister explained that the insurance premium was approved to cover all government ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), including military and intelligence formations. “As you know, the insurance will take effect from the date of payment and in Nigeria, by our laws, the insurance cover is 30 per cent of the annual emoluments of any staff of government that is deceased and this is paid by the insurance company of the deceased staff,” she said. Zainab said that the request for the approval of the Finance Bill 2022 with five focus areas, namely: tax equity reforms, climate change and green growth provisions, job creation and economic growth reforms, reforming tax incentives and generating revenueenhancing tax administration, was also approved by the Council. She added: “This Finance Bill is amending a number of fiscal laws, including the Capital gains tax, company income tax, Customs Excise Tariff Act, Federal Inland Revenue Service Act, Personal Income Tax, Stamp Duties Act, Tertiary Education Tax, VAT Act, Insurance Act, Nigerian Police Trust Fund Act, the National Agency for Engineering Act, NASENI Finance Control Management Act as well as the Fiscal Responsibility Act.” The Minister of State for Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mr Clem Agba, also told newsmen that the Council okayed the revised National Social Protection Policy. Responding to questions on government selling off its shares in the Distribution Companies (Discos), the Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, said: “What I am aware of is that we have restructured the Discos and that means we have allowed lenders to take over; mostly, the banks that gave the 60 per cent to the investors to our system. “So we restructured one in December and then subsequently, the middle of this year we structured five, which was meant to be here. The banks are only allowed to keep this 60 per cent for six months, up to one year, within which to sell to a competent utility company, because banks are not in the business of electricity business.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...