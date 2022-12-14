FG set to review whistle-blower policy in line with Evidence Act

The Federal Government is proposing a new whistle-blower bill, which must align with the Evidence Act in order to strengthen its fight against corruption and also enable protection of people that provide information for use by the government.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, disclosed this Wednesday on behalf of the Head of Service to the Government of the Federation (HoCSF), Folashade Yemi-Esan, after the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting chaired by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

The minister, who noted that the whistle blower policy had begun to lose momentum, said that her office presented a memo for its review.

“We noticed that the whistle-blower policy response has lost momentum. We embarked on engagements in the six geo-political zones and one of the main outcomes that we found is that people are concerned about their safety as a result of providing information. So, this bill is critical to ensure the effectiveness of the retention of the whistle policy,” she stressed.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) also approved the sum of N9.24 billion for the payment of annual life insurance premium for government workers between 2022 and 2023.

