News

FG set to review whistle-blower policy in line with Evidence Act

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

The Federal Government is proposing a new whistle-blower bill, which must align with the Evidence Act in order to strengthen its fight against corruption and also enable protection of people that provide information for use by the government.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, disclosed this Wednesday on behalf of the Head of Service to the Government of the Federation (HoCSF), Folashade Yemi-Esan, after the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting chaired by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

The minister, who noted that the whistle blower policy had begun to lose momentum, said that her office presented a memo for its review.

“We noticed that the whistle-blower policy response has lost momentum. We embarked on engagements in the six geo-political zones and one of the main outcomes that we found is that people are concerned about their safety as a result of providing information. So, this bill is critical to ensure the effectiveness of the retention of the whistle policy,” she stressed.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) also approved the sum of N9.24 billion for the payment of annual life insurance premium for government workers between 2022 and 2023.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Kyari: Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline project’ll create wealth

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, has said that the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline Project will create wealth, and improve the standard of living of countries within the African region. Speaking yesterday during the signing ceremony of the Nigeria-Morocco Gas PipelineProjectMemoranda of Understanding among NNPC, ONHYM(theNational Office […]
News

Godwin Maduka favoured to become next Anambra Governor

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

  Many people would ponder with much gusto why a nobleman like Dr. Godwin Maduka; a world-renounced medical expert, businessman and astute philanthropist would walk down the path in the murky waters of Politics; a game perceived to be dirty by many. For those wondering why he delved into active politics in Nigeria is engineered […]
News

Benue NLC joins strike to protest high fuel price, electricity tariff

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, MAKURDI

The Benue State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) yesterday said it was ready to participate in today’s nationwide industrial dispute declared by its national secretariat to protest against skyrocketing fuel prices and electricity tariff. NLC Chairman in the state, Godwin Anya, disclosed this in an exclusive telephone interview with New Telegraph in Makurdi, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica