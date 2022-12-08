FG set to revive non-operational tanneries to boost production

The Federal Government has embarked on a programme of bringing back dormant tanneries and luring more capital into the nation’s economy through the tannery industry. At least I8 out of 40 tanneries that were operational in 2000 are still in operation with a total installed capacity for processing 250,000 skins per day up to wet blue level. A statement by the Assistant Director Information, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs Oluwakemi Ogunmakinwa, quoted the Minister of State for Industry, Ambassador Mariam Yalwaji Katagum, as saying at a meeting with the National Steering Committee (NSC) on the implementation of the National Leather and Leather Products Policy, led by its Chairman, Prof. Mohammed Kabir Yakubu.

Katagum said the ministry decided in accordance with its mandate to put the machinery needed in place to revive the non-operational tanneries and draw more capital into the sector. “So far the ministry’s directinterventionstotheleathersub- sectorhadbeenlimited to capital allowance on plant machinery, issuance of cer- tificates under the backward integration programme, provisionof commonfacilitiesto MSMEsoperatorstofacilitate and strengthen expansion.”

She said the Ministry used its agencies – the Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (SMEDAN), and the Bank of Industry (BOI), to expand this sector of the economy. Katagum lauded the NSC’s execution to date and said that the committee had created strategies and action plans for implementing policy-approved measures and oriented leather industry stakeholders to the policy’s goal.

