FG set to revive non-operational tanneries to boost production

The Federal Government has embarked on a programme of bringing back dormant tanneries and luring more capital into the nation’s economy through the tannery industry. At least I8 out of 40 tanneries that were operational in 2000 are still in operation with a total installed capacity for processing 250,000 skins per day up to wet blue level. A statement by the Assistant Director Information, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs Oluwakemi Ogunmakinwa, quoted the Minister of State for Industry, Ambassador Mariam Yalwaji Katagum, as saying at a meeting with the National Steering Committee (NSC) on the implementation of the National Leather and Leather Products Policy, led by its Chairman, Prof. Mohammed Kabir Yakubu.

Katagum said the ministry decided in accordance with its mandate to put the machinery needed in place to revive the non-operational tanneries and draw more capital into the sector. “So far the ministry’s directinterventionstotheleathersub- sectorhadbeenlimited to capital allowance on plant machinery, issuance of cer- tificates under the backward integration programme, provisionof commonfacilitiesto MSMEsoperatorstofacilitate and strengthen expansion.”

She said the Ministry used its agencies – the Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (SMEDAN), and the Bank of Industry (BOI), to expand this sector of the economy. Katagum lauded the NSC’s execution to date and said that the committee had created strategies and action plans for implementing policy-approved measures and oriented leather industry stakeholders to the policy’s goal.

 

Adamawa NNPP gets 53,000 new members

The New Nigeria People Party (NNPP), Adamawa State chapter, says it has registered over 53,000 ahead of the 2023 general election. Caretaker Chairman, Phineas Elisha, said this when he addressed a news conference yesterday in Yola. According to him, the party has a large following in the state, especially at the grassroots. “Other parties are […]
PDP crisis deepens as Wike labels Atiku liar

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has described the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, as a liar over some of the comments he made recently on Arise TV, on issues concerning the party. Wike, who spoke on Friday at the Port Harcourt International Airport in Rivers State shortly after he […]
UK strikes immigration deal with Nigeria to speed up deportation of criminals

    On Thursday, a flight to Nigeria and Ghana removed 11 Foreign National Offenders (FNOs) and 10 other Nigerian and Ghanaian nationals, with no right to be in the UK. Official figures show an alarming drop in the number of foreign criminals being deported from the UK in recent years. Immigration lawyers have been […]

