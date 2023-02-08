News Top Stories

FG set to roll out fresh financial reforms for MDAs

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

The Federal Government is set to activate another financial reform in the management of public sector finances. Known as Bottom-Up Cash Planning Policy, the idea was conceived 14 years ago essentially to track public spending. Acting Accountant-General of the Federation, Mr. Sylva Okolieaboh, hinted of it on Tuesday in Abuja at the sensitisation training on Bottom-Up Cash Management Policy.

He explained that the process would be in the mold of the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS) and the Treasury Single Account (TSA). He said treasury circular notifying Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the “Go Live date” of February 10, 2023 had been issued.

Okolieaboh stated that Bottom-up Cash planning “is the collection and aggregation of government cash needs through the individual spending units.” As part of the overall government cash management arrangement, Okolieaboh said Bottom-up Cash Planning “facilitates the optimal allocation and utilization of government cash resources.” “The overriding objective of cash management is to ensure that the government is able to fund its expenditures in a timely manner and meet its obligations as they fall due” the Ag. AGF explained. Other objectives are minimising the costs of holding cash balances; reducing risk (operational, credit and market risk); adding flexibility to the ways in which the timing of government cash inflows and outflows can be matched; and supporting other financial policies.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

We must promote bond of unity, national integration –Ganduje

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State yesterday advocated the spirit of national unity and cultural integration among Nigerians, just as he charged the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, to ensure that the bond of unity and national integration is entrenched in the […]
News

2023: Tambuwal appoints Sen. Ogbeha Presidential Campaign Chair

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Governor of Sokoto State and presidential aspirant under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),  Rt Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has appointed Senator Tunde Ogbeha as the Chairman of his Presidential Campaign. This appointment takes immediate effect. Senator Ogbeha is expected to deploy his vast experience in administration,  public policy and politics […]
News

Attitude, greatest challenge in fight against COVID-19, says PTF

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Presidential Task Force for the control of the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID- 19) has lamented that the major challenge it is facing in its task was the Nigerian attitude to the disease. Chairman of the PTF and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, said this yesterday at the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica