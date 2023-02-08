FG set to roll out fresh financial reforms for MDAs

The Federal Government is set to activate another financial reform in the management of public sector finances. Known as Bottom-Up Cash Planning Policy, the idea was conceived 14 years ago essentially to track public spending. Acting Accountant-General of the Federation, Mr. Sylva Okolieaboh, hinted of it on Tuesday in Abuja at the sensitisation training on Bottom-Up Cash Management Policy.

He explained that the process would be in the mold of the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS) and the Treasury Single Account (TSA). He said treasury circular notifying Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the “Go Live date” of February 10, 2023 had been issued.

Okolieaboh stated that Bottom-up Cash planning “is the collection and aggregation of government cash needs through the individual spending units.” As part of the overall government cash management arrangement, Okolieaboh said Bottom-up Cash Planning “facilitates the optimal allocation and utilization of government cash resources.” “The overriding objective of cash management is to ensure that the government is able to fund its expenditures in a timely manner and meet its obligations as they fall due” the Ag. AGF explained. Other objectives are minimising the costs of holding cash balances; reducing risk (operational, credit and market risk); adding flexibility to the ways in which the timing of government cash inflows and outflows can be matched; and supporting other financial policies.

