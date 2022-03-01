News

FG set to roll out national action plan on human trafficking in Nigeria

A roadmap for the National Action Plan on Human Trafficking in Nigeria 2022 – 2026 is to be unveiled by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

The National Action Plan which was approved at the last Federal Executive Council will coordinate stakeholders’ efforts for greater effectiveness and efficiency in the fight against human trafficking in Nigeria.

The Minister, Sadiya Umar Farouq, who made the presentation at FEC, stated that implementing the NAP 2009-2012 Framework for a coordinated response to human trafficking in Nigeria among stakeholders had led to numerous achievements recorded by the Agency in the succeeding years, hence the need for an upgrade.

“The National Action Plan on Human Trafficking in Nigeria 2022 – 2026 is a roadmap for Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), State Taskforces against Human Trafficking, Civil Society Organisations and International Donor Organisations as well as the media in the fight against human trafficking in Nigeria.

“It will serve as a National Policy Document in combating human trafficking in Nigeria and the blueprint for all anti-human trafficking interventions as it ensures efficiency and greater synergy in the utilization of intervention funds from the international community and domestic donors.

“In order to take stock of the current situation Nigeria faces, assess what it has achieved to date and where it must focus in the future, NAPTIP and the United Nations Office on Drug and Crime (UNODC) commissioned a baseline assessment under the technical assistance project ‘Strengthening the policy framework and response to human trafficking in Nigeria’. The project which is funded by the Swiss government is aimed at supporting Nigeria’s efforts in developing a new five-year National Action Plan on trafficking for 2022-2026,” she said.

 

