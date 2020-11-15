FG sets benchmark for teachers

…to engage only persons with First Class, Second Class Upper

In renewed efforts to improve the quality of teaching and learning in Nigerian schools, the Federal Government has said starting from 2021, only persons with a minimum of Second Class Upper (2:1), would be engaged as teachers. Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny Echonu made this known during a monitoring exercise of the Professional Qualifying Examination (PQE), organised by the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN).

No fewer than 17, 602 teachers from across 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are expected to participate in the examinations. Addressing newsmen on Saturday in Abuja, Echono, who stressed that the decision was aimed at having only the best brains in Nigerian classrooms as teachers, insisted that as from 2021, only qualified teachers would be allowed to teach in the country.

According to him, a national implementation committee would be inaugurated in the coming week to ensure Federal Government’s agenda on teachers registration and revitalisation was achieved, especially, the entry qualification for teachers in schools

. In his words: “With effect from next year, we will not admit or engage people as teachers if they don’t meet a particular threshold. We are now limiting entry to only the best. “You must have a first class or 2:1 as minimum and if you have qualification in other subjects that is not in education, we will arrange for a conversion programme to be administered by NTI, TRCN and any university that has faculties of education or this programme because you also have to learn ways of communicating and managing students.

“We are migrating teachers who are not qualified or do not have the requisite qualifications, competency, not licensed or registered out of our classrooms to make way for qualified personnel because we want to achieve learning and teaching and learning occurs in our schools.”

Impressed with the conduct of the PQE, he encouraged teachers, who were yet to sit for the examinations, to do so, adding that government through the TRCN would continue to conduct the examinations for teachers.

Registrar/Chief Executive Officer TRCN, Prof Josiah Ajiboye, who disclosed that Nigerians in diaspora have begun to sit for the examinations via online platforms without necessarily travelling back to the country, noted that their certificates would be sent across even as the Council would write to the Teaching Council of countries where Nigerians were seeking for or engaged in their education system as teachers.

