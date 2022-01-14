News

FG sets N4.1trn revenue target for Customs

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

The Federal Government has set a revenue target of N4.1trillion for the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS). The figure represents 23.9 per cent of the 2022 budget of N17.1trillion. The Customs Area Controller of Apapa Command, Comptroller Yusuf Malanta, revealed while briefing journalists on the review of 2021 and the expectations for 2022.

However, he explained that the figure had not been broken down into targets for the various commands, noting that Apapa is usually saddled with about 25per cent of the annual target. Malantasaidthecommand isreadytoplayitsroletowards actualising the target. He said: “Welcome to 2022, the year of hope and high expectations, particularly with increase in the service revenue target to N4.1 trillion.

“For us in Apapa Area Command, we have already boarded and fastened our seat towards the realisation of this revenue target. “We hope that the service will surely leverage on the deployment of digital transformation of Customs business processes which will further take care of many control mechanisms through its risk management system. “This transformation will further harmonise the activitiesof ourstakeholders toward a seamless ease of doing business in the port.” He said the command had achieved a robust industrial harmony with all government agencies, especially its host, the Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) and other sister agencies like the Department of State Services (DSS), National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Standards Organizations of Nigeria (SON), Port Police, as well as shipping lines and terminal operators.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Dangote urges FG to embrace concrete roads

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Group Executive Director, Strategy, Portfolio Development and Capital Projects, Dangote Industries Limited, Mr. Devakumar Edwin, last weekend appealed to the Federal Government to embrace the use of concrete roads, using cement for the construction of roads in Nigeria for durability purposes.   Edwin, who made this known during an interview with select media men […]
News

NPHCDA’s formidable COVID -19 vaccine strategy

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The newest assignment in Nigeria now for the multitude of idlers, detractors and covert saboteurs is the administration of the Oxford AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in the country. It swirled like harmattan breeze with every frenzy. The Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) took delivery of the 3.92 million doses of the highly priced and scare vaccine […]
News

LASTMA officers, others to wear body camera

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority and others in the Lagos State Law Enforcement Training Institute (LETI) will now be using body cameras as Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu has finally approved the use of the device to enhance their safety while on duty. The governor also approved a mass training for the state’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica