FG sets N4.1trn revenue target for Customs

The Federal Government has set a revenue target of N4.1trillion for the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS). The figure represents 23.9 per cent of the 2022 budget of N17.1trillion. The Customs Area Controller of Apapa Command, Comptroller Yusuf Malanta, revealed while briefing journalists on the review of 2021 and the expectations for 2022.

However, he explained that the figure had not been broken down into targets for the various commands, noting that Apapa is usually saddled with about 25per cent of the annual target. Malantasaidthecommand isreadytoplayitsroletowards actualising the target. He said: “Welcome to 2022, the year of hope and high expectations, particularly with increase in the service revenue target to N4.1 trillion.

“For us in Apapa Area Command, we have already boarded and fastened our seat towards the realisation of this revenue target. “We hope that the service will surely leverage on the deployment of digital transformation of Customs business processes which will further take care of many control mechanisms through its risk management system. “This transformation will further harmonise the activitiesof ourstakeholders toward a seamless ease of doing business in the port.” He said the command had achieved a robust industrial harmony with all government agencies, especially its host, the Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) and other sister agencies like the Department of State Services (DSS), National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Standards Organizations of Nigeria (SON), Port Police, as well as shipping lines and terminal operators.

