FG sets up c’ttee for disbursement of N10bn Transport Palliative Fund

Chukwu David, Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Transportation has constituted a committee to draw up guidelines for the disbursement of the N10 billion Federal Government Palliative Fund for road transport operators and workers.

The Minister of State for Transportation, Sen. Gbemisola Saraki, disclosed this Thursday when the immediate past National President and the incumbent National President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Alhaji Najumdeen Yasin, and Prof. Tajudeen Ibikunle Lawal, paid her a courtesy visit in Abuja.

Saraki said that the members of the committee were drawn from the Ministry of Transportation and all other relevant stakeholders in the transportation sector.

She urged the unions to interface towards having one recognised body that the ministry could deal with so that the funds could be disbursed as soon as possible because palliative, as the name implies, when over delayed defeats the intent and purposes.

While congratulating the new President of NURTW on his election, she pointed out that the task before him was daunting but not insurmountable.

The minister urged him to continue to steer the affairs of the union in the right direction.

Sen. Saraki commended them for their perseverance during the lockdown despite the fact that their livelihood was disrupted by safety protocols put in place by government to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Furthermore, she appreciated the fact that the sector had continued to thrive through sheer efforts on the part of members, adding that government was now positioned to improving the conditions of service since over 90% of Nigerians travel by road.

Earlier in his remarks, the former President, Alhaji Najumdeen Yasin, said that the purpose of their visit was to officially present to her the new National President of the Union as well advise her to disregard the numerous associations posing as representatives of road transport workers and operators.

He further said that the NURTW, which had existed for 21 years, was the only recognised representative of road transport workers and urged the ministry to work with it.

The new National President, Prof. Tajudeen Ibikunle Lawal, while thanking the Minister of State for granting them audience, stated that NURTW members suffered directly and indirectly during the pandemic and prayed that the ministry should concede a larger portion of the palliative to its members.

