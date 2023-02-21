FG sets up database to cover crude oil, gas inventory

The Federal Government of Nigeria through its agency, Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), has said it will establish an accurate and reliable database relevant to determining the appropriate tariff methodology for the transportation and bulk storage of crude oil and natural gas in the country. Engr. Farouk Ahmed, Authority Chief Executive (ACE), disclosed this at the 2022 Petroleum Liquid Inventory Reconciliation Exercise which took place in Lagos.

It involved the NMDPRA, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Commission, (NUPRC); the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) and Crude Oil and Gas Export Companies.

Ahmed represented by the Executive Director, of Distribution Systems, Storage, Retailing Infrastructure (DSSRI), NUPRC, Mr Ogbugo Ukoha, at the exercise explained that the expanded data ecosystem is planned to cover petroleum liquid volumes evacuated by trucking, barging and pipelines.

He added that it would also include a data system on terminal receipt volumes and terminal stock records, crude oil inventory records per company, per terminal, quantities delivered to and received into refineries, quantities evacuated to other midstream storage facilities, export permit volumes, as well as actual export volumes per company, per terminal.

According to him, the reconciliation was to establish and authenticate common data on midstream statistics relating to crude oil, condensates, natural gas and its derivatives. He said that NMDPRA, as the custodian of the petroleum products data bank, would continue to ensure the provision of credible, reliable data for all petroleum operations in the country.

Ahmed said: “The reconciled data will provide the basis for the administration of petroleum liquid supply licenses and guide the appraisal of licenses, authorisations and approvals issued in the midstream sector relating to petroleum transportation, storage and exports.

“This reconciliation will be beneficial to our stakeholders, in that, the dataset will also be of interest for NEITI audit, OPEC questionnaire and Joint Oil Data Initiative. It will also assist the National Assembly in its oversight function.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...