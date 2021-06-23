FG shifts, accuses Twitter of promoting terrorism, IPOB

…says firm wasn’t axed for deleting president’s tweets, as lawmakers flay Lai Mohammed for the suspension

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Lai Mohammed Tuesday accused the microblogging site, Twitter of promoting and encouraging acts of terrorism and creating instability in the country. Mohammed, who disclosed at the investigative hearing organised by the joint House of Representatives Committee on Information, Information Communication Technology (ICT) and Justice also disclosed that Twitter aided the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) with the platform to spread hate news, orders for the killing of soldiers, policemen and burning of government institutions. He said Twitter also raises funds for the #EndSARS protests.

The minister, however, clarified that: “We did not ban Twitter, we simply suspended it. Secondly, we did not do that because they deleted the president’s tweets.” He said the decision of the government was supported by the position of section 45 of the 1999 Constitution, the Company and Allied Matters Act and also the anti-terrorism act among others.

The minister lamented that despite repeated reminders from the Federal Government, Twitter continued to provide separatist groups the platform to promote terrorism in the country. Defending the suspension placed on Twitter by the government, Mohammed explained that public interest takes precedence over individual interest.

He said: “Section 45(1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) is to the effect that: 45 (1) Nothing in Sections 37, 38, 39, 40 and 41 of this Constitution shall invalidate any law that is reasonably justifiable in a democratic society: “a. In the interest of defence, public safety, public order, public morality or public health or; “b.

The purpose of protecting the rights and freedom of other person”. According to the minister: “Section 45 of the constitution leaves no one in doubt that the provisions of Section 39 of the constitution on Freedom of Expression are not absolute. The right to free expression within the contemplation of Section 39 makes it a qualified right in light of the aforementioned Section 45, which permits restrictions of civil liberties in the public interest.

In the circumstance the provisions of Section 3 of the National Security Act, which clothes the State Security Services (SSS) with the powers to preserve the internal security of Nigeria is instructive, as it provides a lawful basis for the Federal Government to maintain that the ban of Twitter was pursuant to the security reports of the SSS in this regard.”

He argued that: “The rights to Freedom of Expression on the Twitter platform is further qualified by Section 45 of the Constitution in light of the provisions of Section 5(1) and (2) of the Terrorism Act of 2011. For clarity, the section reads: Any person who knowingly in any manner directly or indirectly solicits or renders support:“1 (a) for the commission of an act of terrorism; or (b) to a terrorist group, commits an offence under this Act and is liable on conviction to imprisonment for a term of not less than twenty years.” He explained that: “The primary law governing businesses in Nigeria is the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 (the Act).

As it regards the operation of a foreign company in Nigeria, the law provides that a foreign company which fails to take necessary steps to obtain incorporation as a separate entity in Nigeria for that purpose, but until incorporated, the foreign company shall not carry on business in Nigeria or exercise any powers of a registered company.

See Section 78 (1) Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020. “Hence, flowing from this background a foreign Company as Twitter cannot be clothed with the legitimate rights to operate as a company registered in Nigeria, as they are not licensed.” According to him, sec-tion 1, 2, 3 and 4 of the Cyber Crimes (Prohibition and Prevention etc.), act: “Empowers the Federal Government of Nigeria to regulate and promote the security of the Nigerian cyber space, including but not limited to: The cyber environment and organisation and user’s assets. Organisation and user’s assets include connected computing devices, personnel, infrastructure, applications, services, telecommunications systems, and the totality of transmitted and/or stored information within the Nigerian cyber-Space/environment (including social media such as Twitter, Facebook…, applications, internet platforms, and cloud computing platforms).”

He also submitted that: “The Federal Government of Nigeria is empowered to take all necessary measures, give all necessary orders designating any computer system, network or application as forming part of our national infrastructure, and take all necessary steps, (including suspension of Twitter or any other social media) to protect Nigeria’s critical infrastructure from a cyber-threat or attack.” He maintained that: “The Federal Government of Nigeria is further empowered to take all reasonable steps to defend its cyber space where it perceives or finds that a cyber-crime, is threatened to be committed, has been committed, or is being committed on and through its cyber space. “For instance, where a seditious act has been committed against the Federal Government through cyber space.

(See Section 51 (2) of the Criminal Code which punishes the crime of sedition). In the circumstance, the decision of the Federal Government to ban the activities of Twitter for being a national security threat is well founded in law in light of the fact that the platform affords IPOB, an organisation already proscribed by the Federal High Court, to champion its seditious and terrorist based activities.” But the joint committee, led by Hon. Olusegun Odebunmi, flayed the minister on the suspension.

He said many Nigerians had because of this singular action accused the Federal Government of stifling free speech and press freedom. Other members, who spoke against the action, include Hon. Chinedu Ogar, Hon. Isiaka Ayokunle, Hon. Aniekan Umana. Similarly, a civil society organisation, Centre for Liberty, accused the minister and the Federal Government of trying to stifle freedom of speech and silence the opposition. Co-convener of the group, Arito Dare said the minister was using his powers to clamp down on social media, which he used as an opposition spokesperson to fight the then government.

Like this: Like Loading...