FG shifts resumption of international flights by one week

…as FAAN hikes passenger service charge by 100 percent

The Federal Government has announced a shift in the resumption of international flights from August 29 to September 5.

Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Musa Shuaibu Nuhu, gave the new date during Thursday’s briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 in Abuja.

Nuhu said the one-week shift will allow the agency to put in place certain non-aviation logistics, in line with the COVID-19 protocols.

He said: “We have other non-aviation logistics we are still working on, mostly the COVID-19 protocol tests and online platform. We need to get this ready. In due course, we will be announcing the protocols for the resumptions and we will be giving further details. Hopefully early next week, we will release this.”

Nigeria had shut her air space to international flights, except for essential travels, since March 23. This was followed by total shut down of the nation’s airports to domestic flights. However, in July, the country resumed domestic flights.

And in a related development, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has disclosed a plan to increase Passenger Service Charge (PSC) by 100 percent.

The new charge according to the agency will take effect from September 1st, 2020.

With the new charge, domestic passengers who used to pay N1000 will now pay N2000 while international passengers within the ECOWAS region will pay $80 and others $100.

