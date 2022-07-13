FG shortlists 14 directors for Accountant-General’s job

The Federal Government is gradually zeroing in on choosing a substantive replacement for the post of Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF) with the shortlist of 14 directors for the position. A circular from the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF) and signed by the Director (Administration), Mariya A. D. Rufai, confirmed this. The circular was received by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Folasade Yemi-Esan, on July 6, 2022. Yemi-Esan had earlier directedpermanentsecretaries to forward details of eligible directors on Grade 17 to her on or before July 6. The 14 directors shortlisted for the position include Muhammad Murtala Saleh, Chizea Onochie Peter and Lydia Jafiya Shehu from the Office of the AGF. Others are Bakre Modupe Julianah (Ministry of Police Affairs), Danladi Comfort Zakowi (NSCDC), Abah George Fidelis (Nigeria Im-migration), Omachi Raymond Omenka (Ministry of Interior), and lbrahim Saadiyya Jibo (National Boundary Commission). Others include Mohammed Aminu YarAbba (Federal Fire Service), Samuel A. Waziri (Ministry of Agric and Rural Development), Mahmud Adam Kambari (North East Development Commission), Mohammed Magaji M. Doho (Federal Ministry of Education), Mufutahu Bukolah (Federal Ministry of Transportation), and Yusuf Abdullahi Musa II (Fed. Min. Information and Culture). The Federal Government sacked the acting AGF, Mr. Chukwuyere Anamekwe in circumstances not yet explained to the public. Anamekwe was replaced by a former Director of Treasury Single Account (TSA), Mr. Okolieaboh Ezeoke Sylvis
Related Articles
Capt. Din stood for justice, fairness, say Osinbajo, Lalong
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has described the late Captain Joseph Mangtup Din as a man who stood for jus tice, fairness and equity in all his dealings. Osinbajo said this at the funeral service for the late Capt. Din held at the COCIN Headquarters Church in Jos, Plateau State on Saturday. Prof. Osinbajo recalled […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Katsina awards N9bn road contract, dam construction to boost irrigation
The Katsina State government yesterday said it has awarded a N9 billion contract for the construction of an access road and irrigation dam in Danja Local Government Area of the state. Danja Dam had been on the drawing board since the time of the Northern Region. Commissioner for Water Resources in the state, Musa […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
2023: APC Chairman, govs meet Osinbajo
The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, yesterday met secretly with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at his Akiola Aguda House residence in Aso Rock. A reliablesourcedisclosed that the party’s helmsman was accompanied to Osinbajo’s residence by some governors. The source, however, could not give the identities of the governors but said […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)