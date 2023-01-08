Business

FG shortlists 20 for AGF’s replacement, begins accreditation Monday

The Federal Government has shortlisted 20 candidates for the position of a new and substantive Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF).

According to a circular, the 20 candidates were drawn from different ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).

In May, Ahmed Idris, the former AGF, was arrested in Kano after he failed to respond to invitations by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to answer questions over an allegation of N109 billion fraud.

Two days later, Idris was suspended indefinitely “without pay” by Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed.

Chukwunyere Anamekwe, who was chosen to replace Idris in an acting capacity, was also removed.

In the circular, the Federal Government explained that the shortlist followed reports of the anti-corruption agencies on the screening of prospective candidates that applied to participate in the process for the appointment of a substantive AGF.

It said the accreditation process for the shortlisted candidates would commence Monday.

 

