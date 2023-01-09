FG shortlists 20 for AGF’s replacement, begins accreditation today

The Federal Government has shortlisted 20 candidates for the positionof anewandsubstantive Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF). According to a circular, the 20 candidates were drawn from different ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).

In May, Ahmed Idris, the former AGF, was arrested in Kano after he failed to respond to invitations by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to answer questions over an allegation of N109 billion fraud. Two days later, Idris was suspended indefinitely “without pay” by Minister of Finance, Budget And National Planning, Zainab Ahmed.

Chukwunyere Anamekwe, who was chosen to replace Idris in an acting capacity, was also removed. In the circular, the Federal Government explained that the shortlist followed reports of the anti-corruption agencies on the screening of prospective candidates that applied to participate in the process for the appointment of a substantive AGF.

It said the accreditation process for the shortlisted candidates would commence today. “Consequently, the shortlisted candidates are to come for the accreditation exercise scheduled to take place from 9th to 11th January, 2023 at Olusegun Obasanjo Hall, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Federal Secretariat, Phase lI, Abuja, between 8:00 am and 4:00pm each day. ”

Those shortlisted for the position were: Mufutau Bukola (Transportation), Mohammed Aminu Yara’abba (Federal Fire Service), Danladi Zakowi Comfort (Interior), Mahmud Adam Kambari (North East Dev Comm), Mohammed Magaji M. Doho (Interior), Waziri Amos Samuel (Agric and Rural Development), Madein Oluwatoyin Sakirat (OHCSF), Adaramoye Joseph Oluwole (Humanitarian Affairs), Isa Abubakar (Science, Tech & Innovation), Ogunsemowo Oladipupo Olakunle (Environment), Egbokale Kadiri Charity (Nig Football Federation), and lbrahim Saadiyya Jibo (National Boundary Commission), Ogbodo Chinasa Nnam (National Salaries, Income & Wages Commission), Bakre Modupe Julianah (NPF), Osakwe Udechukwu Obi (Health), Velvuk Abubakar Sadiq (OAGF), Njeze Bertrand Chukwuma (Surveyors Council of Nigeria), Wali Charled Metule (Special Duties & Intergovernmental Affairs), Dandela Abdulrahman Kassim (Police Affairs), and Mohammed Munkaila (Works & Housing).

