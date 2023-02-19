FG should make life bearable for Nigerians, says Udofiatience

Following last Thursday’s announcement regarding the old naira notes, immediate past Primate of the African Church, Most Rev. Emmanuel Udofia, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to consider the sufferings Nigerians are passing through on a daily basis.

Udofia cited how individuals and families pass through agonies to feed and meet other basic needs due to shortage of the new naira notes, whilst the old notes excluding N200 downwards are regarded as illegal notes.

In a chat with Sunday Telegraph, the cleric stated: “I know the President has spoken to us as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, saying he ordered the CBN Governor to redesign the naira based on the constitutional provisions.

He said: “It is not a bad thing to redesign the currency, it is a good development but personally the timing is not okay. If the Federal Government had wanted to redesign the naira notes it ought to have made enough provisions for the masses.

“Although it is yielding some positive results, the masses are really suffering.

Imagine parents depositing money in the bank and cannot access it to feed their children.

“My appeal is that he should order the CBN Governor to make the new naira notes available to all Nigerians.

