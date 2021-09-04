Arts & Entertainments

‘FG should make Wizkid global ambassador’

Reno Omokri, ex-aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, says the Federal Government should make Wizkid, Afrobeats singer, a global ambassador.

The human rights activist was speaking in the background of Wizkid’s recent successes in the global music scene.

In an Instagram post, Omokri said there is a need to rebrand the image of the country.

He said that Wizkid should be seen representing Nigeria globally because he projects the country more positively.

“By now, Nigeria should have made Wizkid its global ambassador. The young man projects Nigeria more positively than all our Embassies and High Commissions put together,” Omokri wrote.

“The world should be seeing Wizkid repping Nigeria on CNN and other global media, and on our stamps, airports, and embassies. Going further, the government could encourage Nigerian airlines to put their image on their planes.

“Together with pro-Nigeria messaging. Proper rebranding should be a projection of the most positive aspect of your nation. The world should touch, see and hear of Wizkid, not Boko Haram and 419!”

Last October, Wizkid released ‘Made In Lagos’ (MIL), his fourth album that met critical acclaim internationally.

It had big names in the music business like Damian Marley, Skepta, H.E.R, Ella Mai, Burna Boy, Tems, and Terri.

In 2021, Wizkid released a video to ‘Essence’, one of its tracks, and followed it up with a Justin Bieber remix.

‘Essence’ shot up the highly-coveted music chart, hitting 16 as the sales for the remix and main version merged.

It also proceeded to become the most Shazamed song in the United States.

Amid these, Wizkid would release an 18-track deluxe version of MIL, serially selling out massive concerts.

In mid-2019, Wizkid had featured on Beyoncé’s ‘Brown Skin Girl’, a track off ‘The Lion King: The Gift’ soundtrack.

This had earned him accolades at major international awards, seeing fans celebrate the singer on social media.

It got him two Soul Train Music Awards, an NAACP Image Award, a BET award, and his very first Grammy win.

