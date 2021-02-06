FG should remove security issues from Exclusive List –Reps member, Musibau Taiwo Kolawole

Mr. Musibau Taiwo Kolawole is a member of the House of Representatives from Ajeromi/Ifelodun Constituency in Lagos State and a former deputy speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly. In this interview with OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI, the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain says state police remains the only way out of the nation’s security problems. Excerpts…

One of the major issues confronting the South-West is the 2023 Presidential election, as a federal lawmaker, don’t you think it is too early for us to be agitating to produce the President in 2023 instead of facing the businesses of security, economy and other vital issues?

I don’t know what you mean by that because if we want to solve these problems that you have enumerated, the greatest problem we need to solve is that of power. The late Chief Obafemi Awolowo said once said: “give me political power and all other powers will follow.” You now want to remove the political power from someone, how will he work. If the presidency is not given to the South-West in 2023, it could be given to somebody that does not know how our problems could be solved. Talking about the presidency let us give it to somebody that can do it and most of our problems will be solved. It is something that must be done before we talk of the ticket of the party. People are agitating that it should come to the South-West. The South-West has a better candidate than any of the other regions.

With your response, it appears you are also involved in the agitation, but what are you doing to ensure that this agitation does not disturb governance between now and 2023?

It has nothing to do with governance. You can’t be in government at a particular level without being involved in politics or without agitations. 2023 is about two years from now and we are not just saying we want the presidency of the federation, we are not just saying the presidency should come to the South-West, we are saying we have a better candidate that can solve our problems. So, we must go round to get support, you cannot do this job of walking round Nigeria in just one year. It is impossible or we will continue to deceive ourselves and we will get disappointed. Are you also convinced that the party would not jettison the agreement between President Muhammadu Buhari and the South-West that presidency would shift to the region in 2023? Nigeria is full of a lot of people and characters are different. There are some that always want to derail anything good, it is in their DNA, but the good ones will always stand by the agreement and they would not want it to derail. So, the war is between those who want it to derail and those who want it to be done. If anybody just sits in one place and thinks that power will be served a la carte, the person is deceiving himself. My leader said that power is not served a la carte, which is why we keep moving round and talk to people. Let them see the reason we have chosen the person we chose.

So, who is this candidate from the South-West?

My candidate is Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

…But he has not declared his interest?

Does he need to declare? It is even better for people to say that this man is good than for him to say I am good. If it takes you 100 hours to explain what you have done, then you have done nothing because you are not the one that ought to be talking about yourself. It is people like us that have worked with him that would say that we know this man, he is trustworthy, he is savvy and so he knows all our problems and he can tackle them. One of the major issues now is insecurity and the President is saying Nigeria is safe, but we keep hearing that people are kidnapped and killed almost on a daily basis. What do you think of this? Security matter should not have been on the exclusive list. It supposed to be in the residual list. It should be on the residual list. What it means is that security is not limited to the centre; it supposed to be spread with the states and local governments. There are so many local insecurity issues. For instance in Lagos, some group of boys would just start fighting another set of boys, is that what you expect the president to come and solve? This is a residual security issue that should be solved by the local governments.

So, what are you implying?

From day one, I’m one of those people that support my leader on state police. We cannot pretend as if we are not seeing the problem of over centralisation of police in Nigeria. We can see the ingenuity of Lagos with Rapid Response Squad (RRS). What they do is to talk to the police force not to post a set of people outside the state and let them be with us. We will now equip them the way police should be equipped and we have been seeing results from them.

The simple truth is that we are deceiving ourselves; let’s have state police, and even county police. For instance, few days ago, constabularies graduated from the Police College in Lagos.

They were trained like police. We call them constabularies. They are not police, but they are like police. This is the only nation, where they give you power to make laws and they would not give you power of enforcement. What is the essence of having state laws, when you don’t have state police to implement the laws? It is just

