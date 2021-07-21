News Top Stories

FG should take blame for Igboho, Kanu’s emergence –Ladoja

Former Oyo State governor, Rasidi Ladoja, yesterday said the Federal Government should take the blame for the emergence of separatist leaders Sunday Adeyemo a.k.a.Sunday Igboho and Nnamdi Kanu. While Igboho is leading the agitation for Oduduwa Republic, Kanu wants Igbo to break away from Nigeria. Reacting to Igboho’s reported arrest in Benin Republic on Monday night Ladoja told reporters shortly after Eid-el-Kabir prayers in Ibadan, Oyo State, the Federal Government created the Oduduwa agitator following its failure to address incessant cases of kidnapping, killings and attack of innocent citizens across the country, especially in Igangan, Ibarapa, Oyo State.

The former governor, who advised the Federal Government to handle Igboho’s case with care, insisted that many Igbohos and Kanus could surface if the issues they are agitating for are not handled with care. He said: “It is not the arrest that is important to me. It is the Federal Government that created Sunday Igboho. “It is the FG that created him. It was in respect of killings in Igangan and other areas. When the perpetrators are arrested, they will claim that they have power from above and they will release them.

“Fulani herdsmen have killed many people. Dr. Fatai Aborode, Alhaji Sherifat Adisa were killed, and nobody was arrested. That is why Sunday Igboho resorted to self-help. It was because of these that Sunday Igboho came and became a hero. “If Sunday Igboho is arrested today and the attitude does not change, many Sunday Igbohos will surface. “It has never been bad like this. It is unfortunate that the President is turning deaf ears. “Just like Kanu, Igboho has become a leader to some people, Sunday Igboho is also a leader to some people. If the situation is not well managed, many Kanus, Igbohos will surface. The government should give them amnesty just like the way they are given to Boko Haram.”

