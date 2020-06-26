News

FG shuts Kara Bridge on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Posted on Author Dayo Ayeyemi

Due to multiple tanker accidents on the Kara Bridge on the Lagos-Ibadan bound carriageway last Sunday, the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Mr Olukayode Popoola has said the bridge would be shut to traffic this Saturday and Sunday to allow integrity tests.

Speaking with New Telegraph on Friday, he said the contractor, Julius Berger Plc has started putting embankments on the road on Friday, assuring that the carriageway would be opened to traffic latest Sunday’s evening.

Appealing to residents along the route, commuters and motorists not to panic, the Controller of Works said that the two lanes outward Lagos was affected by the closure.

In a statement signed and later sent to New Telegraph, Popoola explained that the test operations would necessitate the narrowing of the Ibadan-bound carriageway to two lanes, appealing to motoring public to exercise caution at the diversion point and maintain the appropriate speed limit that will not require a total closure of the bridge.

The statement reads: “This is to bring to the notice of the general public, particularly all users of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway that following the recent fire incidence on Kara Bridge which was as a result of multiple accidents on the bridge, the Federal Ministry of Work and Housing will carry out in out integrity test on the bridge between Saturday 27th June, 2020 and Sunday 28 June, 2020 on the Ibadan-bound carriageway.”

The controller said the Federal Road Safety Corps and other traffic control agencies would be on ground to ensure compliance to all regulations, urging travelling public to bear with government as it takes proactive steps to avoid any disasters on Nigeria’s roads

