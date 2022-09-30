News

FG signs ILO Convention 190 to eliminate violence, harassment in workplaces

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the Instrument of Ratification for ILO Convention No.190 to eliminate Violence and harassment in workplaces. The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Ms Kachollom Daju, made the disclosure at the opening ceremony of a two-day Regional Sensitization Workshop on ILO Convention No. 190 on Violence and Harassment and Eliminating Gender- Based Violence (GBV) in the Workplace for Professional Officers in the three Northern Geo-Political Zones.

While noting that the document is set to be deposited with the Director General of the International Labour Organisation by the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Daju said Nigeria was the fourth country in Africa and the eighth in the world to ratify the Convention. She said the ministry has already inserted prohibitions on violence and harassment, Including sexual harassment in the just-concluded review exercise of the National Labour Bills.

 

Our Reporters

