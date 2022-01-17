FG slams fresh terrorism charge against Nnamdi Kanu

The Federal Government Monday slammed fresh terrorism charges against the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

The amended charge marked, FHC/ABJ/CR/383/2015 and dated January 14, 2022 was signed by the Director of Public Prosecution, M.B Abubakar.

In the said charge, FG increased the counts from seven to 15.

The amended charge was filed less than 12 hours to the adjourned trial of Kanu.

The trial judge, Justice Binta Nyako had adjourned the continuation to Kanu’s trial till today.

With the new charge, the trial will have to be put on hold, for Kanu to take his plea to the amended charge

The amended charge reads in part:

* That you Nnamdi Kanu, Male, Adult, of Afaranukwu Ibeku, Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State sometimes in 2021 being a member and the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, a proscribed Organisation, did commit an act in furtherance of an act of Terrorism against the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the People of Nigeria by a making a broadcast received and heard in Nigeria within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to intimidate the population and you threatened that people will die, the whole world will stand still and you thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 1(2)(b) of the Terrorism Prevention Amendment Act. 2013.

* That you Nnamdi Kanu. Male, Adult, of Afaranukwu Ibeku, Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State sometimes in 2021 did commit an act in furtherance of an act of Terrorism against the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the People of Nigeria made a broadcast received and heard in Nigeria within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court.

* That you Nnamdi Kanu, Male. Adult, of Afaranukwu Ibeku, Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State on diverse dates between 2018 and 2021 made a broadcast received and heard in Nigeria within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, in furtherance of an act of terrorism against the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the People of Nigeria in which you incite members of the Public in Nigeria to attack Officers of the Nigerian Police Force and you there by committed an offence punishable under section 1 (2) (h) of the terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act 2013.

* That you Nnamdi Kanu, Male, Adult, of Afaranukwu Ibeku, Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State on diverse dates between 2018 and 2021 made a broadcast received and heard in Nigeria within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, in furtherance of an act of terrorism against the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the People of Nigeria in which you incite members of the Public in Nigeria to kill Officers of the Nigerian Police Force and you there by committed an offence punishable under section 1 (2) (h) of the terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act 2013.

*That you Nnamdi Kanu, Male, Adult, of Afaranukwu Ibeku, Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State on diverse dates between 2018 and 2021 made a broadcast received and heard in Nigeria within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, in furtherance of an act of terrorism against the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the People of Nigeria in which you directed members of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB. Aproscribed organization to manufacture Bombs and you there by committed an offence punishable. under section 1 (2) (f) of the terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment), Act 2013.

* That you Nnamdi Kanu. Male. Adult, of Afaranukwu Ibeku, Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abla State on diverse dates between 2018 and 2021 made a broadcast received and heard in Nigeria within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, in furtherance of an act of terrorism against the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the People of Nigeria, with intent to destabilize the Fundamental Political and economic structures of Nigeria, you incite members of the Public to stop the Anambra State Elections and you there by committed an offence punishable under section 1 (2) (h) of the terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act 2013

* That you Nnamdi Kanu, Male, Adult, of Afaranukwu Ibeku, Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State on diverse dates between 2018 and 2021 made a broadcast received and heard in Nigeria within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, in furtherance of an act of terrorism against the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the People of Nigeria, with intent to destabilize the Fundamental Political and economic structures of Nigeria, you incite members of the Public to destroy Public facilities and you there by committed an offence punishable under section 1 (2) (h) of the terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act 2013

* That you Nnamdi Kanu, Male, Adult, of Afaranukwu Ibeku, Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State on diverse dates between 2018 and 2021 made a broadcast received and heard in Nigeria within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to intimidate the population of Nigeria,

In furtherance of an act of terrorism against the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the people of Nigeria threatened members of the Public not to come out on Monday the 31″ day of May 2021 and you there by committed an offence punishable under section 1 (2) (h) of the terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act 2013.

* That you Nnamdi Kahu, Male. Adult, of Afaranukwu Ibeku, Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State on diverse dates between 2018 and 2021 made a broadcast received and heard in Nigeria within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to incite members of the Public to stage a violent revolution in furtherance of an act of terrorism against the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the people of Nigeria and that you there by committed an offence punishable under section 1 (2) (h) of the terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act 2013.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...