News

FG Slams New Levy On Imported Vehicles, Alcoholic Beverages

Posted on Author Bukola Comment(0)

The Federal Government has introduced a new set of taxes on imported vehicles, alcoholic beverages and single-use plastics. It has also been added to the list of items banned from being imported into the country.

According to a circular issued by the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, which was sighted at the weekend, the new tax regime comes into effect on June 1.

Under the new tax regime, imported vehicles with 2000cc (2 litres) to 3999cc (3.9 litres) engines will pay an additional charge known as Import Adjustment Tax (IAT) levy of two per cent of the value of the vehicle while vehicles with 4000cc (4 litres) and above engines will attract IAT of four per cent of their value. The new levy is in addition to the 35% import duty and 35% levy being paid by importers of vehicles.

However, vehicles below 2000cc, mass transit buses, electric vehicles, and locally manufactured vehicles are exempted from the IAT levy. The Federal Government will also charge N75 per litre of beer, stout and wine imported into the country in 2023 and N100 per litre in 2024.

Bukola

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Delta 2023: Ibori meets Tompolo, relocates to Asaba over ‘anointed’ successor

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

The former governor of Delta State, Chief James Onanefe Ibori, has allegedly relocated from his Oghara home town to Asaba, the state capital, to lobby in the controversy surrounding the choice of his preferred candidate to succeed Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in 2023. Ibori, who was said to have travelled to the creeks in continuation of […]
News

Landslide: 65 Houses for demolition in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKAIKI

Over 65 households in Ogwuma Edda, Afikpo South Local Government Area, Ebonyi State would be evacuated from the area following landslide which has shattered the village with some houses lost to the disaster. Governor Dave Umahi announced this on Saturday evening when he inspected efforts to clear earlier blocked by the slide which occurred two […]
News

Senate Presidency: More Nigerians Pitch For S’East

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The chances of the Sen – ate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, in clinching the Senate Presidency position in the 10th National Assembly, have widened, as Nigerians from other geo-political regions support the zoning of the number three office to the South East. Kalu, a former governor of Abia State, has since declared his […]

Leave a Comment