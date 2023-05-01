FG Slams New Levy On Imported Vehicles, Alcoholic Beverages

The Federal Government has introduced a new set of taxes on imported vehicles, alcoholic beverages and single-use plastics. It has also been added to the list of items banned from being imported into the country.

According to a circular issued by the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, which was sighted at the weekend, the new tax regime comes into effect on June 1.

Under the new tax regime, imported vehicles with 2000cc (2 litres) to 3999cc (3.9 litres) engines will pay an additional charge known as Import Adjustment Tax (IAT) levy of two per cent of the value of the vehicle while vehicles with 4000cc (4 litres) and above engines will attract IAT of four per cent of their value. The new levy is in addition to the 35% import duty and 35% levy being paid by importers of vehicles.

However, vehicles below 2000cc, mass transit buses, electric vehicles, and locally manufactured vehicles are exempted from the IAT levy. The Federal Government will also charge N75 per litre of beer, stout and wine imported into the country in 2023 and N100 per litre in 2024.