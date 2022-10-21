News

FG slashes FCT budget from N59bn to N13.5bn

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

The nation’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, stands to face imminent cash crunch in the 2023 fiscal year, as the Federal Government slashed its budget from N59 billion allocated to it in 2022 fiscal year to N13.5 billion in 2023. The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mallam Muhammad Bello, made the revelation yesterday, when he appeared before the Joint Committee of the Senate and the House of Representatives on FCT, to defend the Ministry’s 2022 budget estimates.

Bello was at the apex legislative complex in company with management staff of the Ministry, to defend the N607.9 billion 2022 budget before the Joint Committee on FCT. In his presentation, he said while N59 billion was earmarked for the Territory from its 1% allocation from the federal budget in 2022 fiscal year, the allocation was slashed to N13.5 billion for the 2023 fiscal year. He explained that even from the N59 billion allocated for it from the federal government portion of the federation account in the 2022 fiscal year, only N19 billion has been released so far.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

