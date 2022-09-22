FG slashes tuition fees at Ebonyi University of Health Sciences

The newly established David Nweze Umahi Federal University Health Sciences, Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area in Ebonyi State has slashed its tuition fees from N3 million to N1 million for major courses including Medicine, Surgery and Pharmacy. Tuition fees for other courses were also reduced from N1million to N500,000.

The fees reduction is coming following the takeover of the multi-billion naira stateof- the-art university by the Federal Government. Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Jesse Uneke, who announced this to reporters at a press conference, said a Bill establishing the University was before the National Assembly. In the fees reduction, Uneke said Nursing Sciences which was N2 million before will now be N700,000 while Industrial Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Biotechnology which were initially N1million have been slashed to N500,000 each. He said: “Following the approval of the Executive Governor of Ebonyi State and the recent take over of the David Nweze Umahi University of Medical Sciences by the Federal Government, the Management of the University hereby announces the reduction in the school fees payable by students of the university.”

