FG, Smile Train develop first cleft e-registry in Africa

The world’s largest cleft charity organisation, Smile Train, has supported the Federal Government in developing a cleft e-registry designed to capture a comprehensive data on cleft and other surgical conditions in the country. Smile Train Vice-President and Regional Director for Africa, Mrs. Nkeiruka Obi, made the disclosure in Abuja at a hybrid training on cleft research, grants writing and publication, which was organised by the National Surgical Obstetrics Anaesthesia and Nursing Plan for Nigeria (NSOANP), with support from Smile Train for selected partners from the six geopolitical zones.

According to her, the cleft e-registry, which happened to be the first in the African continent, would provide a good referral and surveillance system to ensure early detection and identification of cleft or congenital condition in children, create a robust platform to track cases of cleft, especially in communities and afford families the opportunity to access adequate information on available treatment options. She said: “This will be the very first time the government will be involved and Smile Train is supporting the government to develop the very first e-registry of cleft and surgical conditions in Africa starting from Nigeria.

“This will serve as a cleft database; it is going to work from the point a child is being identified with cleft, so the registry will record it at every point of the treatment from surgery to post surgery and this will be at every community but at the moment, we are piloting in Smile Train partner hospitals in the six geopolitical zones.”

Obi, who stressed the importance of research and data to development of good treatment protocols for people with cleft and good policies to drive the health care system, said a significant amount of dollars had been set aside to fund grants and researches on cleft. “The research is a spectrum so we are looking at the preventive measures, treatment models/protocols, the rehabilitative aspect of cleft care given the fact that the moment a baby is discovered to have a cleft, research will pick it through prenatal, when the child is born, when the child will undergo surgery.”

