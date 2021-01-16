FG solicits support for troops

The Minister of Defence, Maj Gen Bashir Magash (rtd), has solicited support for troops prosecuting counter-insurgency and other operations across theatres. According to the minister, public support will boost the morale of fighting forces, many of whom had paid the supreme price in defence of the nation’s territorial integrity.

Magashi made the appeal shortly after laying wreath in honour of fallen heroes at the Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration in Abuja. This was contained in a statement by his special assistant on media and Publicity, Mr. Mohammad Abdulkadri. The statement read: “The Minister of Defence Maj Gen Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd) has urged Nigerians to support the nation’s armed forces to boost their morale to win various ongoing campaigns in the country. He said all Nigerians are critical stakeholders in maintaining a well mobilised professionally responsible and responsive military that is capable of safeguarding the nation’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. While commending President Muhammadu Buhari for providing the right leadership to secure the country internally and against external aggression, he said support by the public in form of aiding and speaking good about their military will be a force multiplier for the fighting forces to win the battles.

